DIVISION I

1, Mentor (22);7-0;228

2, Lakewood St. Edward;6-1;190

3, Fairfield (2);7-0;170

4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);7-0;159

5, Cincinnati Elder;6-1;140

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-1;125

7, Springfield;6-1;75

8, Euclid;6-1;56

9, Dublin Coffman;6-1;40

10, Pickerington Central;6-1;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 30. Cincinnati Colerain 28. Groveport-Madison 26. Springboro 22. 

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12);7-0;221

2, Akron Hoban (6);6-1;196

3, Toledo Central Catholic (6);7-0;191

4, Cincinnati Turpin;7-0;136

5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;7-0;119

6, Avon;7-0;104

7, Mayfield;7-0;92

8, Cincinnati La Salle (1);6-1;87

9, Cincinnati Winton Woods;5-2;63

10, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;6-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 26. Harrison 25. Avon Lake 16. Troy 14. Cleveland Benedictine 13. 

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (5);7-0;181

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (10);7-0;168

3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4);6-1;167

4, Mansfield (2);7-0;115

5, Trotwood-Madison;6-1;107

6, Granville;7-0;105

7, Chagrin Falls Kenston (2);6-1;97

8, Streetsboro;7-0;83

9, Aurora (1);7-0;76

10, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);6-1;73

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 40. Norwalk 40. Franklin 25. Jackson 21. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 16. Chardon 14. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17);7-0;233

2, Perry (8);7-0;208

3, Newark Licking Valley;7-0;169

4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;6-1;165

5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;7-0;114

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;6-1;95

7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;6-1;82

8, Waynesville;6-1;58

9, Ottawa-Glandorf;6-1;27

10, Waverly;6-1;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21. Galion 20. Poland Seminary 19. Milton-Union 19. Germantown Valley View 18. Wintersville Indian Creek 18. Kenton 15. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (21);7-0;246

2, Orrville (3);7-0;189

3, Pemberville Eastwood (1);7-0;156

4, West Jefferson;7-0;146

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;7-0;137

(tie), Oak Harbor;7-0;137

7, Garrettsville Garfield;7-0;87

8, Ironton;6-1;79

9, Springfield Shawnee;6-1;31

10, West Liberty-Salem;6-1;23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 19. Sugarcreek Garaway 16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. Northwood 13. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (22);7-0;237

2, Liberty Center (1);7-0;175

3, Glouster Trimble (1);7-0;143

4, New Middletown Springfield (1);7-0;135

5, Anna;6-1;128

6, Beverly Fort Frye;7-0;120

7, Minster;6-1;95

8, Archbold;6-1;54

9, Mechanicsburg;6-1;48

10, Howard East Knox;7-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 31. Mogadore 28. Bainbridge Paint Valley 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Arcanum 19. Frankfort Adena 15. Salineville Southern 14. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (18);6-1;221

2, McComb (3);7-0;172

3, Leipsic (1);7-0;163

4, Norwalk St. Paul (1);7-0;139

5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;6-1;122

6, Ft. Loramie;6-1;112

7, Hamler Patrick Henry;6-1;110

8, Hamilton New Miami;6-0;63

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;5-1;54

10, Lucas (1);6-1;42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 31. Lancaster Fisher Catholic 26. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 16. 

