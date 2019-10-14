DIVISION I
1, Mentor (22);7-0;228
2, Lakewood St. Edward;6-1;190
3, Fairfield (2);7-0;170
4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);7-0;159
5, Cincinnati Elder;6-1;140
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-1;125
7, Springfield;6-1;75
8, Euclid;6-1;56
9, Dublin Coffman;6-1;40
10, Pickerington Central;6-1;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 30. Cincinnati Colerain 28. Groveport-Madison 26. Springboro 22.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12);7-0;221
2, Akron Hoban (6);6-1;196
3, Toledo Central Catholic (6);7-0;191
4, Cincinnati Turpin;7-0;136
5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;7-0;119
6, Avon;7-0;104
7, Mayfield;7-0;92
8, Cincinnati La Salle (1);6-1;87
9, Cincinnati Winton Woods;5-2;63
10, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;6-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 26. Harrison 25. Avon Lake 16. Troy 14. Cleveland Benedictine 13.
DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia (5);7-0;181
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (10);7-0;168
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4);6-1;167
4, Mansfield (2);7-0;115
5, Trotwood-Madison;6-1;107
6, Granville;7-0;105
7, Chagrin Falls Kenston (2);6-1;97
8, Streetsboro;7-0;83
9, Aurora (1);7-0;76
10, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);6-1;73
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 40. Norwalk 40. Franklin 25. Jackson 21. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 16. Chardon 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17);7-0;233
2, Perry (8);7-0;208
3, Newark Licking Valley;7-0;169
4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;6-1;165
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;7-0;114
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;6-1;95
7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;6-1;82
8, Waynesville;6-1;58
9, Ottawa-Glandorf;6-1;27
10, Waverly;6-1;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21. Galion 20. Poland Seminary 19. Milton-Union 19. Germantown Valley View 18. Wintersville Indian Creek 18. Kenton 15.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (21);7-0;246
2, Orrville (3);7-0;189
3, Pemberville Eastwood (1);7-0;156
4, West Jefferson;7-0;146
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;7-0;137
(tie), Oak Harbor;7-0;137
7, Garrettsville Garfield;7-0;87
8, Ironton;6-1;79
9, Springfield Shawnee;6-1;31
10, West Liberty-Salem;6-1;23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 19. Sugarcreek Garaway 16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. Northwood 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (22);7-0;237
2, Liberty Center (1);7-0;175
3, Glouster Trimble (1);7-0;143
4, New Middletown Springfield (1);7-0;135
5, Anna;6-1;128
6, Beverly Fort Frye;7-0;120
7, Minster;6-1;95
8, Archbold;6-1;54
9, Mechanicsburg;6-1;48
10, Howard East Knox;7-0;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 31. Mogadore 28. Bainbridge Paint Valley 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Arcanum 19. Frankfort Adena 15. Salineville Southern 14.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (18);6-1;221
2, McComb (3);7-0;172
3, Leipsic (1);7-0;163
4, Norwalk St. Paul (1);7-0;139
5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;6-1;122
6, Ft. Loramie;6-1;112
7, Hamler Patrick Henry;6-1;110
8, Hamilton New Miami;6-0;63
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;5-1;54
10, Lucas (1);6-1;42
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 31. Lancaster Fisher Catholic 26. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 16.
