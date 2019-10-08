DIVISION I

1, Mentor (19);6-0;199

2, Lakewood St. Edward;5-1;129

(tie) Euclid;6-0;129

4, Fairfield (2);6-0;128

5, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);6-0;115

6, Cincinnati Elder;5-1;106

7, Toledo Whitmer;6-0;96

8, Cincinnati St. Xavier;5-1;83

9, Springboro;6-0;63

10, Springfield;5-1;26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12);6-0;184

2, Cincinnati La Salle (5);6-0;181

3, Akron Hoban (4);5-1;160

4, Toledo Central Catholic;6-0;132

5, Cincinnati Turpin;6-0;104

6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;6-0;99

7, Avon;6-0;92

8, Canal Winchester (1);6-0;56

9, Mayfield;6-0;49

10, Cincinnati Winton Woods;4-2;47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14. 

DIVISION III

1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (16);6-0;193

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2);6-0;127

3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1);5-1;123

4, New Philadelphia (3);6-0;122

5, Granville;6-0;119

6, Trotwood-Madison;5-1;107

7, Mansfield;6-0;95

8, Streetsboro;6-0;81

9, Wapakoneta;5-1;36

10, Hamilton Badin;4-2;31

†(tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne;5-1;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (16);6-0;197

2, Perry (4);6-0;164

3, Newark Licking Valley;6-0;149

4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);5-1;133

5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;6-0;97

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;5-1;81

7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1);5-1;61

8, Germantown Valley View;5-1;40

9, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;5-1;33

10, Waynesville;5-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (18);6-0;206

2, Orrville (3);6-0;172

3, Pemberville Eastwood;6-0;142

4, West Jefferson;6-0;112

5, Oak Harbor;6-0;106

6, West Lafayette Ridgewood;6-0;101

7, Sugarcreek Garaway;6-0;75

8, Ironton;5-1;72

9, Garrettsville Garfield (1);6-0;45

10, West Liberty-Salem;6-0;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (19);6-0;208

2, Liberty Center;6-0;157

3, New Middletown Springfield (1);6-0;131

4, Glouster Trimble (2);6-0;122

5, Anna;5-1;116

6, Beverly Fort Frye;6-0;92

7, Attica Seneca East;6-0;68

(tie), Minster;5-1;68

9, Archbold;5-1;49

10, Mechanicsburg;5-1;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15);5-1;186

2, McComb (2);6-0;162

3, Leipsic (1);6-0;137

4, Norwalk St. Paul (1);6-0;116

5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);5-1;109

6, Hamler Patrick Henry;5-1;98

7, Ft. Loramie;5-1;88

8, Hamilton New Miami;5-0;64

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;4-1;49

10, Lancaster Fisher Catholic;5-1;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12.

