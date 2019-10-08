DIVISION I
1, Mentor (19);6-0;199
2, Lakewood St. Edward;5-1;129
(tie) Euclid;6-0;129
4, Fairfield (2);6-0;128
5, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);6-0;115
6, Cincinnati Elder;5-1;106
7, Toledo Whitmer;6-0;96
8, Cincinnati St. Xavier;5-1;83
9, Springboro;6-0;63
10, Springfield;5-1;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12);6-0;184
2, Cincinnati La Salle (5);6-0;181
3, Akron Hoban (4);5-1;160
4, Toledo Central Catholic;6-0;132
5, Cincinnati Turpin;6-0;104
6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;6-0;99
7, Avon;6-0;92
8, Canal Winchester (1);6-0;56
9, Mayfield;6-0;49
10, Cincinnati Winton Woods;4-2;47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14.
DIVISION III
1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (16);6-0;193
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2);6-0;127
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1);5-1;123
4, New Philadelphia (3);6-0;122
5, Granville;6-0;119
6, Trotwood-Madison;5-1;107
7, Mansfield;6-0;95
8, Streetsboro;6-0;81
9, Wapakoneta;5-1;36
10, Hamilton Badin;4-2;31
†(tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne;5-1;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (16);6-0;197
2, Perry (4);6-0;164
3, Newark Licking Valley;6-0;149
4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);5-1;133
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;6-0;97
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;5-1;81
7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1);5-1;61
8, Germantown Valley View;5-1;40
9, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;5-1;33
10, Waynesville;5-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (18);6-0;206
2, Orrville (3);6-0;172
3, Pemberville Eastwood;6-0;142
4, West Jefferson;6-0;112
5, Oak Harbor;6-0;106
6, West Lafayette Ridgewood;6-0;101
7, Sugarcreek Garaway;6-0;75
8, Ironton;5-1;72
9, Garrettsville Garfield (1);6-0;45
10, West Liberty-Salem;6-0;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (19);6-0;208
2, Liberty Center;6-0;157
3, New Middletown Springfield (1);6-0;131
4, Glouster Trimble (2);6-0;122
5, Anna;5-1;116
6, Beverly Fort Frye;6-0;92
7, Attica Seneca East;6-0;68
(tie), Minster;5-1;68
9, Archbold;5-1;49
10, Mechanicsburg;5-1;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15);5-1;186
2, McComb (2);6-0;162
3, Leipsic (1);6-0;137
4, Norwalk St. Paul (1);6-0;116
5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);5-1;109
6, Hamler Patrick Henry;5-1;98
7, Ft. Loramie;5-1;88
8, Hamilton New Miami;5-0;64
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;4-1;49
10, Lancaster Fisher Catholic;5-1;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12.
