DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (16);6-0;193

2, West Chester Lakota West (1);6-0;152

3, Dublin Coffman (1);6-0;145

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2);5-1;139

5, Clayton Northmont (1);6-0;110

6, Mentor;5-1;109

6, Perrysburg;6-0;109

8, Springfield;5-1;54

9, Cincinnati Princeton;5-1;50

10, Cincinnati St. Xavier;4-2;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (16);5-0;187

2, Toledo Central Catholic;4-0;148

3, Avon;6-0;126

4, Massillon Perry;6-0;114

5, Westerville South (1);5-0;105

6, Massillon Washington;5-1;103

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);6-0;96

8, Piqua (1);6-0;75

9, Hudson;6-0;62

10, Cincinnati La Salle;4-2;49

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15. 

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (11);6-0;189

2, Bellbrook (3);6-0;160

3, Hamilton Badin (2);6-0;133

4, Canfield (1);6-0;131

5, Streetsboro;6-0;117

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);6-0;109

7, Thornville Sheridan (1);6-0;83

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2);5-1;78

9, Trotwood-Madison;3-0;22

10, New Philadelphia;6-0;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Hamilton Ross 15. 

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6);6-0;158

2, St. Clairsville (8);6-0;150

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3);6-0;134

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1);6-0;132

5, Bellevue;6-0;112

6, Bloom-Carroll (1);6-0;92

7, Canal Fulton Northwest;6-0;85

8, Waverly;6-0;73

9, Shelby (1);6-0;63

10, Beloit West Branch (1);6-0;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (15);5-0;201

2, Ironton (2);6-0;178

3, Canfield S. Range (2);6-0;144

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1);6-0;131

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;6-0;114

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1);6-0;103

7, Garrettsville Garfield;6-0;96

8, Wheelersburg;5-1;50

9, Tontogany Otsego;6-0;48

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy;5-1;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (14);6-0;193

2, Beverly Fort Frye (3);6-0;155

3, Mechanicsburg (1);6-0;152

4, New Middletown Springfield (1);6-0;128

5, Archbold (1);6-0;108

6, Wickliffe;6-0;103

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;6-0;71

8, Frankfort Adena;6-0;70

9, Centerburg;6-0;56

10, Mogadore;4-1;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20);6-0;209

2, New Madison Tri-Village (1);6-0;165

3, Glouster Trimble;6-0;150

4, Lima Central Catholic;5-1;119

5, Ft. Loramie;5-1;109

6, Malvern;6-0;107

7, Lima Perry;6-0;63

8, Warren John F. Kennedy;4-2;49

9, Norwalk St. Paul;5-1;24

10, Leetonia;5-1;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, Hamilton New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14. 

