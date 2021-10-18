DIVISION I
1. Medina (15);9-0;202
2. Marysville (2);8-0;169
3. Lakewood St. Edward (1);8-1;146
4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1);9-0;134
5. Springfield;7-1;96
6. New Albany;9-0;95
7. Cincinnati St. Xavier;7-2;89
8. West Chester Lakota West;7-1;82
9. Pickerington Central;8-1;75
10. Cincinnati Moeller (2);7-2;71
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.
DIVISION II
1. Kings Mills Kings (12);9-0;184
2. Piqua (1);8-0;159
3. Akron Hoban (5);7-2;153
4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2);9-0;144
5. Cleveland Benedictine (1);6-1;142
6. Medina Highland;8-1;84
7. Toledo Central Catholic;7-2;79
8. Avon (1);7-2;74
9. Barberton;8-1;57
10. Hudson;8-1;47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (20);9-0;213
2. Hamilton Badin (1);8-0;176
3. Granville;8-0;147
4. Millersburg West Holmes;9-0;139
5. Dover;8-0;137
6. Norton;9-0;103
7. Hubbard;9-0;60
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston;8-1;54
9. Columbus Bishop Hartley;7-2;35
10. Aurora;7-2;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17);9-0;209
2. Bloom-Carroll (2);9-0;187
3. Eaton (1);9-0;144
4. Beloit West Branch;9-0;123
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1);8-0;115
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie;7-1;99
7. Van Wert;8-1;93
(tie) Bellevue (1);8-1;93
9. St. Clairsville;8-1;44
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph;6-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21);8-0;218
2. Canfield S. Range;9-0;179
3. Tontogany Otsego;8-0;169
4. Ironton;8-1;130
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood;9-0;119
6. Sugarcreek Garaway;9-0;98
7. Garrettsville Garfield;9-0;74
8. Piketon;8-0;56
9. Versailles;8-1;54
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1);9-0;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (15);9-0;206
2. Mechanicsburg (5);9-0;183
3. West Jefferson;9-0;150
4. Columbus Grove;9-0;120
5. Ashland Crestview;9-0;118
6. Beverly Fort Frye;6-1;112
7. Coldwater (1);7-2;93
8. New Middletown Springfield (1);8-1;76
9. Columbia Station Columbia;8-1;43
10. Carey;8-1;23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg Labrae 16. Mogadore 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22);9-0;220
2. Lima Central Catholic;8-1;166
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon;8-1;126
4. Newark Catholic;8-1;107
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union;8-0;107
6. Norwalk St. Paul;7-1;91
7. New Madison Tri-Village;8-1;90
8. Lucas;7-1;73
9. McComb;8-1;59
10. Shadyside;7-1;58
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.