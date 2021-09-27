DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18);6-0;210
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3);6-0;190
3. Medina;6-0;156
4. Springfield;5-0;147
5. Marysville (1);5-0;141
6. Columbus Upper Arlington;6-0;109
7. Massillon Jackson;6-0;87
8. West Chester Lakota West;5-1;69
9. Cincinnati Moeller;5-1;55
10. Centerville (1);5-1;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Liberty Twp. 13. Lakota East 13.
DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (19);5-0;219
2. Kings Mills Kings (2);6-0;178
3. Hudson (1);6-0;142
4. Willoughby South;6-0;116
5. Piqua (1);6-0;103
5. Cincinnati La Salle;4-2;103
7. Medina Highland;5-1;90
8. Sunbury Big Walnut;6-0;86
9. Akron Hoban;3-2;67
10. Toledo Central Catholic;4-2;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (17);6-0;220
2. Hamilton Badin (4);6-0;190
3. Aurora (1);6-0;158
4. Millersburg West Holmes;6-0;134
5. Granville;5-0;126
6. Dover;5-0;119
7. Steubenville;5-1;60
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1);5-1;55
9. Hamilton Ross;4-1;49
10. Norton;6-0;48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16);6-0;215
2. Bloom-Carroll (1);6-0;181
3. Eaton (2);6-0;147
4. Beloit West Branch (1);6-0;129
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1);6-0;128
6. Waverly;5-0;77
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie;4-1;72
8. Youngstown Ursuline (2);4-1;71
9. Van Wert;5-1;69
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph;3-1;57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (23);5-0;230
2. Canfield S. Range;6-0;189
3. Tontogany Otsego;6-0;160
4. Ironton;5-1;131
5. Garrettsville Garfield;6-0;120
6. West Lafayette Ridgewood;6-0;90
7. Sugarcreek Garaway;6-0;73
8. Pemberville Eastwood;6-0;72
9. Piketon;6-0;69
10. Cincinnati Mariemont;5-1;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (15);6-0;220
2. Beverly Fort Frye (2);5-0;182
3. Archbold (4);6-0;177
4. Mechanicsburg (1);6-0;142
5. Columbia Station Columbia;6-0;108
6. West Jefferson;6-0;90
7. Ashland Crestview;6-0;83
8. Columbus Grove;6-0;81
9. Mogadore;5-1;65
10. Arcanum (1);6-0;42
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23);6-0;230
2. Newark Catholic;6-0;187
3. Norwalk St. Paul;6-0;156
4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon;5-1;130
5. Shadyside;6-0;108
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union;6-0;82
7. Lucas;5-1;78
8. New Madison Tri-Village;5-1;55
9. Edon;5-1;44
(tie) Lima Central Catholic;5-1;44
(tie) New Bremen;4-2;44
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21.
