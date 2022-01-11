The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10);11-0;176
2. Cin. Princeton (9);12-1;162
3. Reynoldsburg;10-2;146
4. Bellbrook (1);13-0;130
5. Dublin Coffman;11-1;122
6. Akr. Hoban;9-0;92
7. Can. Glenoak;10-1;90
8. Newark;8-3;42
9. Pickerington Cent.;8-3;35
10. Olmsted Falls;13-0;27
(tie) Holland Spring;9-1;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 22.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (12);12-0;178
2. Cols. Hartley (3);9-0;167
3. Kettering Alter (4);11-0;124
4. Dresden Tri-Valley;11-1;121
5. Shelby (1);13-0;118
6. Tol. Cent. Cath.;11-0;96
7. Napoleon;11-2;77
8. Thornville Sheridan;10-2;68
9. Alliance Marlington;10-1;54
10. Lancaster Fairfield Union;12-1;23
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. SVSM 18.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (9);12-0;164
2. Cardington-Lincoln (4);12-0;156
3. Worthington Christian (3);11-1;143
4. Apple Creek Waynedale;10-0;116
5. Arcanum;12-1;109
6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4);10-1;99
7. Sardinia Eastern;11-2;60
8. Cols. Africentric;6-2;49
9. Ottawa-Glandorf;7-3;29
10. Wauseon;8-3;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 21. Delphos Jefferson 17. Spring. Greenon 12. Cin. Seven Hills 12. Proctorville Fairland 12. New Lexington 12. Youngs. Liberty 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (20);13-0;200
2. New Washington Buckeye Cent.;11-1;158
3. Glouster Trimble;10-0;151
4. New Madison Tri-Village;11-2;112
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union;8-0;101
6. Waterford;9-1;95
7. Tree of Life;12-0;72
8. New Riegel;9-0;64
9. New Knoxville;11-1;34
10. Russia;11-4;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.