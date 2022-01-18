The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 20021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses. and win-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12);15-0;154
2. Reynoldsburg (1);12-2;125
3. Cin. Princeton (4);13-2;116
4. Dublin Coffman;13-1;112
5. Akr. Hoban;12-0;92
6. Olmsted Falls;14-1;62
(tie) Mason;13-2;62
8. Can. Glenoak;13-1;58
9. Bellbrook;14-2;56
10. Newark;9-4;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Cent. 21.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (12);14-0;161
2. Kettering Alter (3);13-0;129
3. Dresden Tri-Valley;14-1;115
4. Shelby (1);14-0;114
5. Cols. Hartley (1);9-3;87
6. Tol. Cent. Cath.;13-0;82
7. Thornville Sheridan;13-2;64
8. Napoleon;12-2;47
9. Alliance Marlington;12-2;38
10. Lancaster Fairfield Union;14-1;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (11);13-0;151
2. Cardington-Lincoln (2);13-0;131
3. Apple Creek Waynedale;12-0;101
(tie) Arcanum (1);14-1;101
5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3);12-1;81
6. Worthington Christian;12-1;80
7. Sardinia Eastern;13-2;54
8. Cols. Africentric;9-2;49
9. Ottawa-Glandorf;9-4;25
10. Leesburg Fairfield;12-1;20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Findlay Liberty-Benton 16. Delphos Jefferson 14. Richwood N. Union 13. New Lexington 13. Wauseon 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (14);15-0;167
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3);11-2;119
3. Glouster Trimble;13-0;117
4. New Washington Buckeye Cent.;13-1;108
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union;9-0;88
6. Waterford;11-2;75
7. New Knoxville;13-1;73
8. Tree of Life;14-0;61
9. New Riegel;9-1;28
10. Russia;13-4;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bainbridge Paint Valley 20. Convoy Crestview 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.
