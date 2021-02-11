The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girl's high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18);19-0;202
2, Newark (2);19-1;166
3, Mason;17-0;140
4, Centerville;18-2;128
5, Tol. Notre Dame;9-1;121
6, Dublin Coffman;17-1;81
7, Can. Glenoak;14-4;65
8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;15-1;58
9, Huber Hts. Wayne;14-3;53
10, Bellbrook (1);18-3;46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (6);18-1;182
2, Napoleon (7);17-1;172
3, Granville (1);19-1;137
4, McArthur Vinton County (1);19-1;126
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);19-0;108
6, Lima Bath;18-2;95
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3);15-3;85
8, Poland Seminary;18-1;79
9, Alliance Marlington;15-2;46
10, Circleville;12-2;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (17);20-1;203
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);17-0;157
3, W. Liberty-Salem (1);21-0;143
4, Beverly Ft. Frye;17-1;119
5, Ottawa-Glandorf;18-2;98
6, Sardinia Eastern;20-2;88
7, Willard;16-2;70
8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant;19-1;66
9, Cin. Purcell Marian;15-2;60
10, Worthington Christian;17-1;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (18);20-1;199
2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1);18-1;161
3, Minster;19-1;153
4, Peebles;14-1;138
5, Portsmouth Notre Dame;18-1;107
6, New Madison Tri-Village (1);17-2;85
(tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1);7-1;85
8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);17-3;51
9, Cin. Country Day;12-1;44
10, Newark Cath.;11-1;43
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12.
