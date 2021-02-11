The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girl's high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18);19-0;202

2, Newark (2);19-1;166

3, Mason;17-0;140

4, Centerville;18-2;128

5, Tol. Notre Dame;9-1;121

6, Dublin Coffman;17-1;81

7, Can. Glenoak;14-4;65

8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;15-1;58

9, Huber Hts. Wayne;14-3;53

10, Bellbrook (1);18-3;46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (6);18-1;182

2, Napoleon (7);17-1;172

3, Granville (1);19-1;137

4, McArthur Vinton County (1);19-1;126

5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);19-0;108

6, Lima Bath;18-2;95

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3);15-3;85

8, Poland Seminary;18-1;79

9, Alliance Marlington;15-2;46

10, Circleville;12-2;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14. 

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (17);20-1;203

2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);17-0;157

3, W. Liberty-Salem (1);21-0;143

4, Beverly Ft. Frye;17-1;119

5, Ottawa-Glandorf;18-2;98

6, Sardinia Eastern;20-2;88

7, Willard;16-2;70

8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant;19-1;66

9, Cin. Purcell Marian;15-2;60

10, Worthington Christian;17-1;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (18);20-1;199

2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1);18-1;161

3, Minster;19-1;153

4, Peebles;14-1;138

5, Portsmouth Notre Dame;18-1;107

6, New Madison Tri-Village (1);17-2;85

(tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1);7-1;85

8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);17-3;51

9, Cin. Country Day;12-1;44

10, Newark Cath.;11-1;43

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12. 


