The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15);19-0;170

2, Newark (2);18-1;132

3, Mason;15-0;129

4, Tol. Notre Dame;7-1;103

5, Centerville;14-2;101

6, Bellbrook (1);16-2;79

7, Huber Hts. Wayne;13-2;74

8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;13-1;35

9, Dublin Coffman;15-1;34

10, Can. Glenoak;13-3;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16. 

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (3);15-1;151

(tie) Napoleon (8);15-1;151

3, Granville (2);18-1;114

4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1 112

5, Lima Bath;17-2;92

6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);15-0;83

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3);13-3;66

8, Poland Seminary;15-1;47

9, Alliance Marlington;15-2;38

10, Circleville;11-2;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15. 

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (14);16-1;171

2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);15-0;129

3, W. Liberty-Salem (1);17-0;120

4, Beverly Ft. Frye;15-1;96

5, Willard;15-1;88

6, Ottawa-Glandorf;17-2;84

7, Sardinia Eastern;18-2;65

8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant;18-1;42

9, Cin. Purcell Marian;11-2;31

10, Albany Alexander;16-3;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15);18-1;169

2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1);17-1;128

3, Peebles;12-1;112

4, Minster;16-1;107

(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame;15-1;107

6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);16-1;89

7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.;16-1;73

8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;59

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);14-2;55

10, Newark Cath.;10-1;40

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16. 


