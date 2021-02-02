The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15);19-0;170
2, Newark (2);18-1;132
3, Mason;15-0;129
4, Tol. Notre Dame;7-1;103
5, Centerville;14-2;101
6, Bellbrook (1);16-2;79
7, Huber Hts. Wayne;13-2;74
8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;13-1;35
9, Dublin Coffman;15-1;34
10, Can. Glenoak;13-3;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (3);15-1;151
(tie) Napoleon (8);15-1;151
3, Granville (2);18-1;114
4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1 112
5, Lima Bath;17-2;92
6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);15-0;83
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3);13-3;66
8, Poland Seminary;15-1;47
9, Alliance Marlington;15-2;38
10, Circleville;11-2;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (14);16-1;171
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);15-0;129
3, W. Liberty-Salem (1);17-0;120
4, Beverly Ft. Frye;15-1;96
5, Willard;15-1;88
6, Ottawa-Glandorf;17-2;84
7, Sardinia Eastern;18-2;65
8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant;18-1;42
9, Cin. Purcell Marian;11-2;31
10, Albany Alexander;16-3;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15);18-1;169
2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1);17-1;128
3, Peebles;12-1;112
4, Minster;16-1;107
(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame;15-1;107
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);16-1;89
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.;16-1;73
8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;59
9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);14-2;55
10, Newark Cath.;10-1;40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.