The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14);20-0;154
2. Akr. Hoban;19-0;135
(tie) Dublin Coffman;18-1;135
4. Reynoldsburg (1);17-2;128
5, Cin. Princeton (2);19-3;104
6. Mason;19-2;101
7. Olmsted Falls;18-2;69
8. Bellbrook (1);20-2;54
9.. Pickerington Cent.;14-6;29
10. Centerville;17-5;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Winton Woods 17. Newark 13. Can. Glenoak 12.
DIVISION II
1. Shelby (11);20-0;163
2 Kettering Alter (5);20-1;159
3 Dresden Tri-Valley (1);19-1;129
4 Granville (1);17-1;116
5 Alliance Marlington;17-2;81
6 Thornville Sheridan;17-3;77
7 Tol. Cent. Cath.;17-1;76
8 Cols. Hartley;14-2;53
9 Lancaster Fairfield Union;18-2;47
10 Akr. SVSM;13-4;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 21. Canal Fulton NW 15.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (14);19-0;164
2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1);18-0;144
3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2);19-1;133
4. Worthington Christian;16-2;84
5. Findlay Liberty-Benton;18-1;73
6. Sardinia Eastern;17-3;69
7. Arcanum (1);19-2;67
8. Cardington-Lincoln;15-2;63
9. Delphos Jefferson;19-1;51
10. Cols. Africentric;14-4;42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Warrensville Hts. 21.Proctorville Fairland 17. Leesburg Fairfield 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (10);20-1;163
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village (6);20-2;163
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2);18-1;129
4. New Knoxville;19-2;128
5. Waterford;17-3;90
6. Glouster Trimble;16-2;61
7. Tree of Life;18-1;57
8. New Riegel;16-3;54
9, Maria Stein Marion Local;15-6;38
10. Cin. Country Day;14-5;19
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 16. Russia 16. S. Webster 13. Zanesville Rosecrans 13.
