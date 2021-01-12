The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Newark (12);10-0;179
2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6);12-0;171
3, Reynoldsburg;6-0;124
4, Tol. Notre Dame;4-0;110
5, Mason;8-0;80
6, Sylvania Northview;5-0;65
7, Bellbrook (1);10-1;60
8, Centerville;7-2;55
9, Huber Hts. Wayne;7-1;42
10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;8-0;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro 25. Trenton Edgewood 23. Can. Glenoak 23.
DIVISION II
1, Napoleon (10);9-1;148
2, Thornville Sheridan (3);9-0;140
3, Circleville (1);7-1;113
4, Lima Bath (1);12-1;111
5, Alliance Marlington (1);9-1;102
6, McArthur Vinton County;10-0;89
7, Granville;12-1;81
8, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);7-0;69
9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;8-1;37
10, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);6-2;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 21. Canal Fulton NW 20. Bellevue 16. Norton 13. Bryan 12.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (15);14-0;185
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);11-0;130
3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);11-1;120
4, W. Liberty-Salem;10-0;92
5, Albany Alexander;8-1;83
6, Willard;10-1;67
7, Cols. Africentric;0-0;59
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-2;49
9, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-0;45
10, Sardinia Eastern;12-1;40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 34. Bloomdale Elmwood 27. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21. Cin. Purcell Marian 18. Proctorville Fairland 17. 16, Elyria Cath. 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (16);13-0;186
2, Minster;9-1;137
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;11-1;130
4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1);11-0;115
5, Newark Cath.;6-0;111
6, Portsmouth Notre Dame;8-1;71
7, Peebles;7-1;68
8, New Knoxville;9-1;47
9, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);9-1;28
10, Glouster Trimble;9-1;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23. Cin. Country Day 18. Maria Stein Marion Local 16. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15. Tol. Christian 12.
