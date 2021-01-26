The Top Ten teams in the girls' Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15);16-0;177

2, Mason;12-0;131

3, Tol. Notre Dame;7-1;125

4, Newark (2);16-1;114

5, Huber Hts. Wayne;12-1;89

6, Bellbrook (1);14-2;88

7, Centerville;13-2;59

(tie) Sylvania Northview;11-1;59

9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;12-0;54

10, Reynoldsburg;8-3;49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15. 

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (9);12-1;169

2, Napoleon (3);10-1;151

3, Granville (3);16-1;129

4, McArthur Vinton County;15-1;108

5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);13-0;101

6, Lima Bath;16-2;72

7, Alliance Marlington;13-2;60

8, Poland Seminary;14-1;56

9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);12-3;48

10, Circleville;11-2;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. 

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (18);15-0;188

2, Cardington-Lincoln (1);13-0;150

3, W. Liberty-Salem;15-0;129

4, Willard;13-1;106

5, Beverly Ft. Frye;12-1;95

6, Ottawa-Glandorf;15-2;72

7, Sardinia Eastern;17-2;66

8, Cin. Purcell Marian;10-1;45

9, Albany Alexander;14-2;44

10, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant;16-1;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (9);16-1;163

2, Minster (8);11-1;160

3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;15-1;140

4, Portsmouth Notre Dame;14-1;116

5, Peebles;11-1;98

6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);13-1;93

7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.;15-1;68

8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;49

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);13-2;47

10, Newark Cath.;8-1;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15. 


