The Top Ten teams in the girls' Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15);16-0;177
2, Mason;12-0;131
3, Tol. Notre Dame;7-1;125
4, Newark (2);16-1;114
5, Huber Hts. Wayne;12-1;89
6, Bellbrook (1);14-2;88
7, Centerville;13-2;59
(tie) Sylvania Northview;11-1;59
9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;12-0;54
10, Reynoldsburg;8-3;49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (9);12-1;169
2, Napoleon (3);10-1;151
3, Granville (3);16-1;129
4, McArthur Vinton County;15-1;108
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);13-0;101
6, Lima Bath;16-2;72
7, Alliance Marlington;13-2;60
8, Poland Seminary;14-1;56
9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);12-3;48
10, Circleville;11-2;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (18);15-0;188
2, Cardington-Lincoln (1);13-0;150
3, W. Liberty-Salem;15-0;129
4, Willard;13-1;106
5, Beverly Ft. Frye;12-1;95
6, Ottawa-Glandorf;15-2;72
7, Sardinia Eastern;17-2;66
8, Cin. Purcell Marian;10-1;45
9, Albany Alexander;14-2;44
10, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant;16-1;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (9);16-1;163
2, Minster (8);11-1;160
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;15-1;140
4, Portsmouth Notre Dame;14-1;116
5, Peebles;11-1;98
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);13-1;93
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.;15-1;68
8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;49
9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);13-2;47
10, Newark Cath.;8-1;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.