The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14);19-0;164
2. Dublin Coffman;17-1;136
3. Reynoldsburg (2);17-2;132
4. Akr. Hoban (1);17-0;123
5. Cin. Princeton;17-3;102
6. Mason;17-2;87
7. Olmsted Falls;17-2;60
8. Bellbrook (1);17-2;55
9. Pickerington Cent.;13-6;41
10. Centerville;11-5;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (12);17-1;168
2. Shelby (1);18-0;139
3. Kettering Alter (4);17-1;138
4. Dresden Tri-Valley;18-1;134
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1);17-0;113
6. Thornville Sheridan;16-3;58
7. Alliance Marlington;15-2;56
8. Cols. Hartley;14-2;49
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union;17-2;43
10. Napoleon;15-3;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (12);17-0;161
2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1);16-0;141
3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2);16-1;123
4. Arcanum (2);17-1;116
5. Worthington Christian;13-2;80
6. Cardington-Lincoln;15-1;65
7. Sardinia Eastern;16-3;62
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton;17-1;51
9. Cols. Africentric;14-4;29
10. Delphos Jefferson (1);18-1;23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Leesburg Fairfield 15. New Lexington 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (15);19-0;177
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3);17-2;138
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent.;16-1;126
4. Glouster Trimble;16-1;113
5. New Knoxville;17-2;103
6. Tree of Life;17-0;70
7. New Riegel;15-1;67
8. Waterford;14-3;53
9. Russia;15-4;36
10. Sugar Grove Berne Union;11-3;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22.
