The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl's basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6);13-0;183
2, Newark (13);14-0;182
3, Tol. Notre Dame;5-1;114
4, Mason;9-0;113
5, Bellbrook (1);12-1;88
6, Reynoldsburg;7-2;77
7, Huber Hts. Wayne;9-1;58
8, Sylvania Northview;7-1;55
9, Centerville;10-2;54
10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;10-0;40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 27.Dublin Coffman 19.Springboro 15. Trenton Edgewood 13. Can. Glenoak 12.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (5);10-0;170
2, Napoleon (8);9-1;160
3, Alliance Marlington (2);11-1;99
4, Granville (1);14-1;93
5, McArthur Vinton County;13-1;82
6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);10-0;80
7, Lima Bath;13-2;79
8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);8-3;68
9, Circleville (1);9-2;57
10, Poland Seminary;11-1;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Canal Fulton NW 26. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25. Perry 19. Bryan 17. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. Bellevue 15. Day. Carroll 13.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (20);14-0;200
2, Cardington-Lincoln;12-0;143
3, W. Liberty-Salem;12-0;113
4, Willard;12-1;94
5, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-0;84
6, Sardinia Eastern;14-1;60
(tie) Ottawa-Glandorf;11-2;60
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;11-2;56
9, Albany Alexander;10-2;53
10, Cin. Purcell Marian;8-0;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 36. Cols. Africentric 30. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26. Worthington Christian 21. Proctorville Fairland 19. Wheelersburg 16.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (16);15-0;191
2, Minster (1);12-1;171
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;13-1;151
4, Portsmouth Notre Dame;11-1;111
5, Peebles;9-1;94
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);11-1;76
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.;12-1;73
8, Newark Cath. (1);7-2;51
9, Cin. Country Day;10-0;39
10, New Knoxville;10-2;38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 28. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 19. Glouster Trimble 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.