The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl's basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6);13-0;183

2, Newark (13);14-0;182

3, Tol. Notre Dame;5-1;114

4, Mason;9-0;113

5, Bellbrook (1);12-1;88

6, Reynoldsburg;7-2;77

7, Huber Hts. Wayne;9-1;58

8, Sylvania Northview;7-1;55

9, Centerville;10-2;54

10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;10-0;40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 27.Dublin Coffman 19.Springboro 15. Trenton Edgewood 13. Can. Glenoak 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (5);10-0;170

2, Napoleon (8);9-1;160

3, Alliance Marlington (2);11-1;99

4, Granville (1);14-1;93

5, McArthur Vinton County;13-1;82

6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);10-0;80

7, Lima Bath;13-2;79

8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);8-3;68

9, Circleville (1);9-2;57

10, Poland Seminary;11-1;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Canal Fulton NW 26. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25. Perry 19. Bryan 17. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. Bellevue 15. Day. Carroll 13. 

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (20);14-0;200

2, Cardington-Lincoln;12-0;143

3, W. Liberty-Salem;12-0;113

4, Willard;12-1;94

5, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-0;84

6, Sardinia Eastern;14-1;60

(tie) Ottawa-Glandorf;11-2;60

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;11-2;56

9, Albany Alexander;10-2;53

10, Cin. Purcell Marian;8-0;37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 36. Cols. Africentric 30. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26. Worthington Christian 21. Proctorville Fairland 19. Wheelersburg 16. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (16);15-0;191

2, Minster (1);12-1;171

3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;13-1;151

4, Portsmouth Notre Dame;11-1;111

5, Peebles;9-1;94

6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);11-1;76

7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.;12-1;73

8, Newark Cath. (1);7-2;51

9, Cin. Country Day;10-0;39

10, New Knoxville;10-2;38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 28. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 19. Glouster Trimble 15.


