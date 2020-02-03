How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (15);18-1;168
2, Lakewood St. Edward (2);16-1;154
3, Cols. South;18-1;126
4, Gahanna Lincoln;18-1;97
5, Hilliard Bradley;16-2;87
6, Cin. La Salle;16-2;67
7, Youngs. Boardman;15-1;57
8, Green;14-2;50
9, Pickerington Cent.;14-4;28
10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.;15-2;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 20.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (14);13-3;167
2, Trotwood-Madison (1);16-2;124
3, Lima Shawnee (1);17-0;123
4, Tol. Rogers;15-2;100
5, Cin. Wyoming;16-0;94
6, Heath;19-0;71
7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);13-2;70
8, Thornville Sheridan;16-2;46
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union;16-2;41
10, Jackson;17-2;39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 14.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9);15-3;144
2, Versailles (4);18-1;131
3, Cin. Deer Park (1);15-1;102
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);15-1;101
5, Richwood N. Union (2);16-0;93
6, Mantua Crestwood;15-1;63
7, Willard;15-2;57
8, Oak Hill;15-4;35
9, Sardinia Eastern;16-1;34
10, Proctorville Fairland;17-2;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Metamora Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Columbus Grove (4);17-0;140
2, New Boston Glenwood;(10);18-1;126
3, Zanesville Rosecrans;15-1;102
4, Antwerp;16-0;101
5, Richmond Hts. (3);14-4;75
6, Peebles;16-2;72
7, Lucas;14-1;58
8, Glouster Trimble;13-2;51
9, Berlin Hiland;13-4;49
10, Tol. Christian;14-2;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14.
