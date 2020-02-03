How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (15);18-1;168

2, Lakewood St. Edward (2);16-1;154

3, Cols. South;18-1;126

4, Gahanna Lincoln;18-1;97

5, Hilliard Bradley;16-2;87

6, Cin. La Salle;16-2;67

7, Youngs. Boardman;15-1;57

8, Green;14-2;50

9, Pickerington Cent.;14-4;28

10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.;15-2;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 20. 

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (14);13-3;167

2, Trotwood-Madison (1);16-2;124

3, Lima Shawnee (1);17-0;123

4, Tol. Rogers;15-2;100

5, Cin. Wyoming;16-0;94

6, Heath;19-0;71

7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);13-2;70

8, Thornville Sheridan;16-2;46

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union;16-2;41

10, Jackson;17-2;39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 14. 

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9);15-3;144

2, Versailles (4);18-1;131

3, Cin. Deer Park (1);15-1;102

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);15-1;101

5, Richwood N. Union (2);16-0;93

6, Mantua Crestwood;15-1;63

7, Willard;15-2;57

8, Oak Hill;15-4;35

9, Sardinia Eastern;16-1;34

10, Proctorville Fairland;17-2;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Metamora Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. 

DIVISION IV

1, Columbus Grove (4);17-0;140

2, New Boston Glenwood;(10);18-1;126

3, Zanesville Rosecrans;15-1;102

4, Antwerp;16-0;101

5, Richmond Hts. (3);14-4;75

6, Peebles;16-2;72

7, Lucas;14-1;58

8, Glouster Trimble;13-2;51

9, Berlin Hiland;13-4;49

10, Tol. Christian;14-2;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14. 

