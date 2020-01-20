The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (14);13-1;158

2, Gahanna Lincoln (1);15-0;138

3, Lakewood St. Edward (1);12-1;121

4, Hilliard Bradley;12-1;117

5, Cols. South;14-1;82

6, Cin. La Salle;13-1;68

7, Chillicothe;12-1;59

8, Youngs. Boardman (1);10-1;43

9, Cols. Walnut Ridge;11-2;38

10, Green;12-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15. 

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (15);9-3;167

2, Tol. Rogers (2);11-1;122

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;11-1;115

4, Trotwood-Madison;11-1;82

5, Lima Shawnee;13-0;73

6, Heath;14-0;58

(tie) Cin. Wyoming;12-0;58

8, Thornville Sheridan;12-2;47

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union;13-2;38

10, Jackson;13-2;20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12. 

DIVISION III

1, Versailles (8);14-0;129

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);13-0;128

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);12-3;111

4, Cin. Deer Park (2);13-1;107

5, Oak Hill;13-2;79

6, Fairview Park Fairview;11-1;77

7, Willard;11-1;55

8, Proctorville Fairland (1);14-1;47

9, Mantua Crestwood;11-1;33

10, Richwood N. Union (1);12-0;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Norwalk St. Paul (3);11-1;116

2, New Boston Glenwood (6);13-1;113

3, Columbus Grove (2);12-0;110

4, Lucas (1);12-0;94

5, Zanesville Rosecrans (2);11-1;79

6, McDonald (1);13-1;72

7, Richmond Hts. (2);10-4;61

8, Tol. Christian;11-1;57

9, Delphos St. John's;10-2;45

10, Mogadore;8-2;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12. 

