The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (14);13-1;158
2, Gahanna Lincoln (1);15-0;138
3, Lakewood St. Edward (1);12-1;121
4, Hilliard Bradley;12-1;117
5, Cols. South;14-1;82
6, Cin. La Salle;13-1;68
7, Chillicothe;12-1;59
8, Youngs. Boardman (1);10-1;43
9, Cols. Walnut Ridge;11-2;38
10, Green;12-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (15);9-3;167
2, Tol. Rogers (2);11-1;122
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;11-1;115
4, Trotwood-Madison;11-1;82
5, Lima Shawnee;13-0;73
6, Heath;14-0;58
(tie) Cin. Wyoming;12-0;58
8, Thornville Sheridan;12-2;47
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union;13-2;38
10, Jackson;13-2;20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III
1, Versailles (8);14-0;129
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);13-0;128
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);12-3;111
4, Cin. Deer Park (2);13-1;107
5, Oak Hill;13-2;79
6, Fairview Park Fairview;11-1;77
7, Willard;11-1;55
8, Proctorville Fairland (1);14-1;47
9, Mantua Crestwood;11-1;33
10, Richwood N. Union (1);12-0;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Norwalk St. Paul (3);11-1;116
2, New Boston Glenwood (6);13-1;113
3, Columbus Grove (2);12-0;110
4, Lucas (1);12-0;94
5, Zanesville Rosecrans (2);11-1;79
6, McDonald (1);13-1;72
7, Richmond Hts. (2);10-4;61
8, Tol. Christian;11-1;57
9, Delphos St. John's;10-2;45
10, Mogadore;8-2;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.
