The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (13);15-1;157

2, Lakewood St. Edward (2);14-1;142

3, Hilliard Bradley;15-1;129

4, Cols. South;16-1;100

5, Cin. La Salle;16-1;94

6, Gahanna Lincoln (1);16-1;81

7, Youngs. Boardman (1);13-1;59

8, Green;13-1;46

9, Can. McKinley;12-2;22

10, Pickerington Cent.;13-4;20

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14. 

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (13);12-3;159

2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);13-1;110

3, Tol. Rogers;14-2;98

4, Trotwood-Madison (1);13-2;95

5, Lima Shawnee (2);15-0;93

6, Cin. Wyoming;15-0;81

7, Heath;16-0;65

8, Thornville Sheridan;14-2;53

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union;14-2;32

10, Jackson;15-2;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12. 

DIVISION III

1, Versailles (10);17-0;150

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3);14-0;137

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2);14-3;125

4, Oak Hill;15-2;81

(tie) Cin. Deer Park (1);14-1;81

6, Proctorville Fairland;16-1;75

7, Fairview Park Fairview;13-1;68

8, Richwood N. Union (1);14-0;44

9, Mantua Crestwood;13-1;43

10, Willard;12-2;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (11);16-1;144

2, Columbus Grove (4);14-0;129

3, Lucas;14-0;107

4, Zanesville Rosecrans;13-1;96

5, Norwalk St. Paul;12-3;64

6, McDonald (1);14-2;53

7, Antwerp;14-0;51

8, Richmond Hts. (1);12-4;46

9, Peebles;14-2;44

10, Glouster Trimble;13-2;37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15. 

