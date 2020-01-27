The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (13);15-1;157
2, Lakewood St. Edward (2);14-1;142
3, Hilliard Bradley;15-1;129
4, Cols. South;16-1;100
5, Cin. La Salle;16-1;94
6, Gahanna Lincoln (1);16-1;81
7, Youngs. Boardman (1);13-1;59
8, Green;13-1;46
9, Can. McKinley;12-2;22
10, Pickerington Cent.;13-4;20
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (13);12-3;159
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);13-1;110
3, Tol. Rogers;14-2;98
4, Trotwood-Madison (1);13-2;95
5, Lima Shawnee (2);15-0;93
6, Cin. Wyoming;15-0;81
7, Heath;16-0;65
8, Thornville Sheridan;14-2;53
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union;14-2;32
10, Jackson;15-2;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III
1, Versailles (10);17-0;150
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3);14-0;137
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2);14-3;125
4, Oak Hill;15-2;81
(tie) Cin. Deer Park (1);14-1;81
6, Proctorville Fairland;16-1;75
7, Fairview Park Fairview;13-1;68
8, Richwood N. Union (1);14-0;44
9, Mantua Crestwood;13-1;43
10, Willard;12-2;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (11);16-1;144
2, Columbus Grove (4);14-0;129
3, Lucas;14-0;107
4, Zanesville Rosecrans;13-1;96
5, Norwalk St. Paul;12-3;64
6, McDonald (1);14-2;53
7, Antwerp;14-0;51
8, Richmond Hts. (1);12-4;46
9, Peebles;14-2;44
10, Glouster Trimble;13-2;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.
