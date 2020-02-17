How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (11);21-1;137

2, Lakewood St. Edward (3);19-1;119

3, Gahanna Lincoln;21-1;104

4, Cols. South;20-1;87

5, Hilliard Bradley;20-2;77

6, Green;18-2;60

7, Youngs. Boardman;19-1;48

8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.;20-2;46

9, Cin. La Salle;19-3;19

(tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge;18-4;19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (7);21-0;126

2, Akr. SVSM (4);16-4;117

3, Trotwood-Madison (1);20-2;95

4, Cin. Wyoming;21-0;90

5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2);16-3;73

6, Heath;22-0;59

7, Thornville Sheridan;19-3;35

8, Tol. Rogers;19-3;32

(tie) Sandusky;19-1;32

10, Jackson;19-3;26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6);18-3;111

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (2);20-1;106

3, Versailles (4);21-1;98

4, Richwood N. Union (2);20-0;86

(tie) Cin. Deer Park;18-1;86

6, Proctorville Fairland;20-2;54

7, Willard;19-2;51

(tie) Sardinia Eastern;21-1;51

9, Chillicothe Zane Trace;19-3;33

10, W. Lafayette Ridgewood;20-2;16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Metamora Evergreen 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Columbus Grove (11)21-0;132

2, Antwerp;21-0;102

3, New Boston Glenwood (1);21-1;92

4, Peebles;19-2;75

5, Lucas;18-1;62

6, Zanesville Rosecrans;19-2;58

7, Richmond Hts. (2);17-4;55

8, Berlin Hiland;16-4;51

9, Tol. Christian;18-2;42

10, Glouster Trimble;17-3;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.

