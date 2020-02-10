How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (11);21-1;137

2, Lakewood St. Edward (3);17-1;127

3, Gahanna Lincoln;20-1;108

4, Cols. South;20-1;105

5, Hilliard Bradley;18-2;81

6, Cin. La Salle;19-2;66

7, Youngs. Boardman (1);17-1;62

8, Green;16-2;46

9, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.;18-2;28

10, Can. McKinley;15-3;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (3);15-4;122

(tie) Lima Shawnee (5);19-0;122

3, Trotwood-Madison (5);18-2;115

4, Cin. Wyoming;20-0;94

5, Tol. Rogers;17-2;88

6, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2);14-3;74

7, Heath;21-0;62

8, Lancaster Fairfield Union;18-2;38

9, Jackson;18-2;28

10, Thornville Sheridan;18-3;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. Chillicothe Unioto 15. 

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7);18-3;118

2, Versailles (4);19-1;117

3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);18-1;102

4, Cin. Deer Park;17-1;95

5, Richwood N. Union (2);18-0;74

6, Willard;17-2;60

7, Sardinia Eastern;18-1;51

8, Proctorville Fairland;18-2;42

9, Atwater Waterloo (2);18-1;35

10, Chillicothe Zane Trace;17-3;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mantua Crestwood 22. Metamora Evergreen 19. Oak Hill 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13. 

DIVISION IV

1, Columbus Grove (12);19-0;145

2, New Boston Glenwood (2);19-1;103

3, Antwerp;18-0;102

4, Zanesville Rosecrans;17-1;98

5, Peebles;18-2;66

6, Lucas;16-1;62

7, Richmond Hts. (1);16-4;53

8, Berlin Hiland;15-4;46

9, Tol. Christian;17-2;40

10, Glouster Trimble;15-3;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 13. 

