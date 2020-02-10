How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (11);21-1;137
2, Lakewood St. Edward (3);17-1;127
3, Gahanna Lincoln;20-1;108
4, Cols. South;20-1;105
5, Hilliard Bradley;18-2;81
6, Cin. La Salle;19-2;66
7, Youngs. Boardman (1);17-1;62
8, Green;16-2;46
9, Liberty Twp. Lakota E.;18-2;28
10, Can. McKinley;15-3;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (3);15-4;122
(tie) Lima Shawnee (5);19-0;122
3, Trotwood-Madison (5);18-2;115
4, Cin. Wyoming;20-0;94
5, Tol. Rogers;17-2;88
6, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2);14-3;74
7, Heath;21-0;62
8, Lancaster Fairfield Union;18-2;38
9, Jackson;18-2;28
10, Thornville Sheridan;18-3;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7);18-3;118
2, Versailles (4);19-1;117
3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);18-1;102
4, Cin. Deer Park;17-1;95
5, Richwood N. Union (2);18-0;74
6, Willard;17-2;60
7, Sardinia Eastern;18-1;51
8, Proctorville Fairland;18-2;42
9, Atwater Waterloo (2);18-1;35
10, Chillicothe Zane Trace;17-3;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mantua Crestwood 22. Metamora Evergreen 19. Oak Hill 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Columbus Grove (12);19-0;145
2, New Boston Glenwood (2);19-1;103
3, Antwerp;18-0;102
4, Zanesville Rosecrans;17-1;98
5, Peebles;18-2;66
6, Lucas;16-1;62
7, Richmond Hts. (1);16-4;53
8, Berlin Hiland;15-4;46
9, Tol. Christian;17-2;40
10, Glouster Trimble;15-3;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 13.
