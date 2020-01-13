The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (17);10-1;177
2, Hilliard Bradley;11-1;146
3, Gahanna Lincoln (1);13-0;133
4, Lakewood St. Edward;9-1;101
5, Cols. South;12-1;69
6, Cin. La Salle;8-1;64
(tie) Chillicothe;11-1;64
8, Lima Sr.;9-1;61
9, Perrysburg;9-0;51
10, Youngs. Boardman (1);8-0;43
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 26. 12, Green 24. 13, Can. McKinley 17.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (17);8-3;176
2, Tol. Rogers;9-1;147
3, Lancaster Fairfield Union (1);12-0;118
4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;9-1;82
5, Thornville Sheridan;11-1;76
6, Trotwood-Madison (1);10-1;66
7, Heath;12-0;60
8, Lima Shawnee;12-0;59
9, Kettering Alter;10-1;40
10, Cin. Wyoming;10-0;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Aiken 32. 12, Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. 13, Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. 14, Struthers 13. 14, Sandusky 13. 16, Jackson 12.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7);10-2;144
2, Versailles (6);12-0;135
3, Ottawa-Glandorf (2);11-0;132
4, Cin. Deer Park (1);11-1;86
5, Oak Hill;11-1;85
6, Fairview Park Fairview;10-1;74
7, Willard;10-1;54
8, Wheelersburg (1);8-2;52
9, Mantua Crestwood;9-1;36
10, Proctorville Fairland (1);12-1;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Richwood N. Union (1) 25. 12, Albany Alexander 21. 13, Sardinia Eastern 20. 13, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20. 15, Chesapeake 15. 15, Chillicothe Zane Trace 15. 17, Metamora Evergreen 14.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (3);11-1;127
2, Zanesville Rosecrans (4);11-0;93
3, Norwalk St. Paul (4);9-1;92
4, Delphos St. John's (1);10-1;78
5, Mogadore;7-1;73
6, Columbus Grove (1);10-0;61
7, Richmond Hts. (2);8-4;49
(tie) McDonald (1);9-2;49
9, Lucas;9-0;48
10, Tol. Christian;8-1;43
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sebring McKinley (1) 39. 12, Berlin Hiland (1) 38. 13, Jackson Center 37. 14, Glouster Trimble 35. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 33. 16, Antwerp 30. 17, Peebles 23. 18, Malvern 18. 19, Cols. Grandview Hts. (1) 17. 20, Old Fort 16.
