The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (10);9-1;127
2, Hilliard Bradley;9-1;87
3, Cols. South;11-0;78
4, Gahanna Lincoln;11-0;70
5, Lakewood St. Edward (2);8-1;65
6, Cin. La Salle (2);7-0;61
7, Chillicothe;10-1;49
8, Lima Sr.;8-1;40
9, Perrysburg (1);8-0;38
10, Youngs. Boardman (1);7-0;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Huber Hts. Wayne 25. 12, Sylvania Southview 23. 13, Shaker Hts. 22. 13, Green 22. 15, Cin. Turpin 20. 16, Kent Roosevelt 19. 17, Can. McKinley 17. 18, Newark 16. 18, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16. 20, Warren Harding 15.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (10);7-3;117
2, Tol. Rogers;8-1;80
3, Lancaster Fairfield Union;9-0;74
4, Thornville Sheridan (1);9-1;71
5, Heath (1);9-0;63
6, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;8-1;55
7, Cin. Aiken;9-1;49
8, Lima Shawnee;10-0;44
9, Trotwood-Madison (3);7-1;43
10, Kettering Alter (1);7-1;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Wyoming 28. 12, Struthers 27. 13, Jackson 25. 14, Cols. DeSales 18. 14, Cin. Hughes 18. 16, Sandusky 16. 17, Waverly 14. 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 13.
DIVISION III
1, Wheelersburg (2);7-0;89
2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6);8-2;75
3, Versailles (1);11-0;70
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-0;69
5, Willard (2);9-0;60
6, Oak Hill;8-1;53
7, Mantua Crestwood (1);8-0;49
8, Cin. Deer Park;9-1;45
9, Worthington Christian;8-2;44
10, Fairview Park Fairview (1);8-1;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30. 11, Sardinia Eastern 30. 13, Albany Alexander 22. 14, Metamora Evergreen 21. 15, Richwood N. Union 20. 16, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. 17, Atwater Waterloo 17. 18, Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 14. 19, W. Salem NW 13. 19, Newton Falls (1) 13. 21, New Paris National Trail 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Norwalk St. Paul (1);8-0;64
2, Sebring McKinley (2);9-0;63
3, New Boston Glenwood (1);9-1;58
4, Zanesville Rosecrans (1);5-0;45
5, Greenwich S. Cent.;9-1;42
6, Delphos St. John's (1);9-0;38
7, Mogadore;6-1;37
8, McDonald (1);7-1;35
9, Glouster Trimble;7-1;34
10, Tol. Christian (1);6-1;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Berlin Hiland (1) 31. 12, Columbus Grove 29. 12, Minster (1) 29. 12, Newark Cath. 29. 15, Richmond Hts. (1) 27. 16, Antwerp 26. 16, Ft. Loramie (2) 26. 18, Ft. Recovery 23. 18, Malvern 23. 20, New Madison Tri-Village 22. 21, Cols. Grandview Hts. 20. 22, Ironton St. Joseph 18. 23, Jackson Center (1) 14.
