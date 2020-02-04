How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13);21-0;130
2, Newark;18-2;110
3, Massillon Jackson;18-1;82
4, Dublin Coffman;18-2;75
5, Kettering Fairmont;18-2;70
6, Huber Hts. Wayne;18-2;61
7, Tol. Notre Dame;15-3;60
8, Cols. Watterson;17-2;39
9, Westerville S.;16-3;34
10, Pickerington Cent.;14-4;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (10);21-0;123
2, Napoleon (1);19-0;106
3, Bellevue (1);19-0;103
4, Vincent Warren;19-1;84
5, Thornville Sheridan;18-2;74
6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);16-3;64
7, Beloit W. Branch;16-2;40
8, Plain City Jonathan Alder;17-3;30
9, Dresden Tri-Valley;16-3;29
10, Tol. Rogers;12-4;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 13.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (2);19-1;114
2, Cols. Africentric (7);15-4;108
3, Castalia Margaretta (3);17-1;92
4, Sardinia Eastern;19-0;90
5, Elyria Cath. (1);18-1;77
6, Cardington-Lincoln;17-1;55
7, Ottawa-Glandorf;18-1;43
8, Ironton;17-3;39
9, Wheelersburg;17-2;29
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton;14-3;17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (13);19-0;130
2, Tol. Christian;17-0;87
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;19-1;79
4, Portsmouth Notre Dame;18-2;72
5, Minster;15-4;58
6, New Madison Tri-Village;18-1;57
7, Cortland Maplewood;17-0;55
8, Maria Stein Marion Local;16-3;36
9, Cin. Country Day;18-2;30
10, Peebles;17-2;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.
