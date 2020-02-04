How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13);21-0;130

2, Newark;18-2;110

3, Massillon Jackson;18-1;82

4, Dublin Coffman;18-2;75

5, Kettering Fairmont;18-2;70

6, Huber Hts. Wayne;18-2;61

7, Tol. Notre Dame;15-3;60

8, Cols. Watterson;17-2;39

9, Westerville S.;16-3;34

10, Pickerington Cent.;14-4;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (10);21-0;123

2, Napoleon (1);19-0;106

3, Bellevue (1);19-0;103

4, Vincent Warren;19-1;84

5, Thornville Sheridan;18-2;74

6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);16-3;64

7, Beloit W. Branch;16-2;40

8, Plain City Jonathan Alder;17-3;30

9, Dresden Tri-Valley;16-3;29

10, Tol. Rogers;12-4;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (2);19-1;114

2, Cols. Africentric (7);15-4;108

3, Castalia Margaretta (3);17-1;92

4, Sardinia Eastern;19-0;90

5, Elyria Cath. (1);18-1;77

6, Cardington-Lincoln;17-1;55

7, Ottawa-Glandorf;18-1;43

8, Ironton;17-3;39

9, Wheelersburg;17-2;29

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton;14-3;17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (13);19-0;130

2, Tol. Christian;17-0;87

3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;19-1;79

4, Portsmouth Notre Dame;18-2;72

5, Minster;15-4;58

6, New Madison Tri-Village;18-1;57

7, Cortland Maplewood;17-0;55

8, Maria Stein Marion Local;16-3;36

9, Cin. Country Day;18-2;30

10, Peebles;17-2;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.

