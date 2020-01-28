The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2019-2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16);20-0;160

2, Huber Hts. Wayne;17-1;132

3, Newark;17-2;122

4, Cols. Watterson;16-1;94

5, Massillon Jackson;16-1;74

6, Dublin Coffman;16-2;56

7, Tol. Notre Dame;13-3;54

8, Kettering Fairmont;15-2;37

9, Pickerington Cent.;12-4;36

10, Westerville S.;15-3;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, W. Chester Lakota W. 15. 

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (12);19-0;151

2, Napoleon (1);17-0;131

3, Bellevue (2);16-0;130

4, Vincent Warren;17-1;94

5, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);14-3;80

6, Thornville Sheridan;16-2;71

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder;15-2;58

8, Beloit W. Branch (1);14-2;47

9, Tol. Rogers;11-4;37

10, Dresden Tri-Valley;14-3;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18. 

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (14);15-3;153

2, Castalia Margaretta (1);16-1;119

3, Berlin Hiland;16-1;109

4, Sardinia Eastern;18-0;101

5, Elyria Cath. (1);16-1;100

6, Cardington-Lincoln;15-1;73

7, Wheelersburg;16-1;52

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;12-2;34

9, Ottawa-Glandorf;15-1;28

10, Ironton;14-3;19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tontogany Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (16);17-0;160

2, Tol. Christian;17-0;110

3, Portsmouth Notre Dame;16-1;95

4, Maria Stein Marion Local;16-2;89

5, Minster;14-3;76

6, Sugar Grove Berne Union;16-1;74

7, Cortland Maplewood (1);17-0;59

8, New Madison Tri-Village;16-1;50

9, Cin. Country Day;15-2;41

10, Cornerstone Christian;12-5;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12. 

Load comments