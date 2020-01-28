The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2019-2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16);20-0;160
2, Huber Hts. Wayne;17-1;132
3, Newark;17-2;122
4, Cols. Watterson;16-1;94
5, Massillon Jackson;16-1;74
6, Dublin Coffman;16-2;56
7, Tol. Notre Dame;13-3;54
8, Kettering Fairmont;15-2;37
9, Pickerington Cent.;12-4;36
10, Westerville S.;15-3;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, W. Chester Lakota W. 15.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (12);19-0;151
2, Napoleon (1);17-0;131
3, Bellevue (2);16-0;130
4, Vincent Warren;17-1;94
5, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);14-3;80
6, Thornville Sheridan;16-2;71
7, Plain City Jonathan Alder;15-2;58
8, Beloit W. Branch (1);14-2;47
9, Tol. Rogers;11-4;37
10, Dresden Tri-Valley;14-3;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (14);15-3;153
2, Castalia Margaretta (1);16-1;119
3, Berlin Hiland;16-1;109
4, Sardinia Eastern;18-0;101
5, Elyria Cath. (1);16-1;100
6, Cardington-Lincoln;15-1;73
7, Wheelersburg;16-1;52
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;12-2;34
9, Ottawa-Glandorf;15-1;28
10, Ironton;14-3;19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tontogany Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (16);17-0;160
2, Tol. Christian;17-0;110
3, Portsmouth Notre Dame;16-1;95
4, Maria Stein Marion Local;16-2;89
5, Minster;14-3;76
6, Sugar Grove Berne Union;16-1;74
7, Cortland Maplewood (1);17-0;59
8, New Madison Tri-Village;16-1;50
9, Cin. Country Day;15-2;41
10, Cornerstone Christian;12-5;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.
