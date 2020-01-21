How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15);17-0;150
2, Huber Hts. Wayne;15-1;110
3, Tol. Notre Dame;11-2;105
4, Cols. Watterson;15-0;84
5, Kettering Fairmont;14-1;80
6, Newark;15-2;78
7, Dublin Coffman;14-1;73
8, Pickerington Cent.;11-2;71
9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;16-0;34
10, Massillon Jackson;14-1;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (11);17-0;142
2, Napoleon (1);16-0;122
3, Bellevue (2);14-0;121
4, Tol. Rogers;10-2;77
5, Dresden Tri-Valley;14-2;59
6, Vincent Warren;16-1;57
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);12-3;50
(tie) Thornville Sheridan;14-2;50
9, Plain City Jonathan Alder;12-2;48
10, Beloit W. Branch (1);12-2;47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (14);12-2;144
2, Castalia Margaretta (1);14-1;117
3, Elyria Cath.;14-1;96
4, Sardinia Eastern;16-0;92
5, Berlin Hiland;15-1;83
6, Cardington-Lincoln;14-1;72
7, Wheelersburg;13-1;55
8, Tontogany Otsego;14-0;52
9, Ironton;13-2;41
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton;10-2;21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15);14-0;150
2, Maria Stein Marion Local;15-1;124
3, Tol. Christian;15-0;85
4, Cin. Country Day;13-1;73
5, Portsmouth Notre Dame;14-1;72
6, Minster;12-3;68
7, Sugar Grove Berne Union;14-1;63
8, New Madison Tri-Village;15-1;48
(tie) Cortland Maplewood (1);15-0;48
10, Cornerstone Christian;12-5;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.