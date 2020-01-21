How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15);17-0;150

2, Huber Hts. Wayne;15-1;110

3, Tol. Notre Dame;11-2;105

4, Cols. Watterson;15-0;84

5, Kettering Fairmont;14-1;80

6, Newark;15-2;78

7, Dublin Coffman;14-1;73

8, Pickerington Cent.;11-2;71

9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;16-0;34

10, Massillon Jackson;14-1;26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17. 

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (11);17-0;142

2, Napoleon (1);16-0;122

3, Bellevue (2);14-0;121

4, Tol. Rogers;10-2;77

5, Dresden Tri-Valley;14-2;59

6, Vincent Warren;16-1;57

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);12-3;50

(tie) Thornville Sheridan;14-2;50

9, Plain City Jonathan Alder;12-2;48

10, Beloit W. Branch (1);12-2;47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28. 

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (14);12-2;144

2, Castalia Margaretta (1);14-1;117

3, Elyria Cath.;14-1;96

4, Sardinia Eastern;16-0;92

5, Berlin Hiland;15-1;83

6, Cardington-Lincoln;14-1;72

7, Wheelersburg;13-1;55

8, Tontogany Otsego;14-0;52

9, Ironton;13-2;41

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton;10-2;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15);14-0;150

2, Maria Stein Marion Local;15-1;124

3, Tol. Christian;15-0;85

4, Cin. Country Day;13-1;73

5, Portsmouth Notre Dame;14-1;72

6, Minster;12-3;68

7, Sugar Grove Berne Union;14-1;63

8, New Madison Tri-Village;15-1;48

(tie) Cortland Maplewood (1);15-0;48

10, Cornerstone Christian;12-5;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.

Email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @KevinWmessenger

