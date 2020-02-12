How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12);22-0;120
2, Newark;20-2;95
3, Kettering Fairmont;20-2;77
4, Dublin Coffman;20-2;75
5, Huber Hts. Wayne;20-2;73
6, Massillon Jackson;19-2;48
7, Tol. Notre Dame;17-3;45
8, Cols. Watterson;19-2;42
9, Stow-Munroe Falls;18-2;19
10, Westerville S.;17-4;14
Others receiving 12 or more points: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (8);22-0;104
2, Bellevue;21-0;98
3, Napoleon (1);19-0;90
4, Vincent Warren;21-1;76
5, Thornville Sheridan;20-2;75
6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2);18-3;54
7, Beloit W. Branch;18-3;50
8, Dresden Tri-Valley;19-3;38
9, Plain City Jonathan Alder;18-3;33
10, Chillicothe Unioto;17-3;13
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (8);21-1;116
2, Cols. Africentric (3);18-4;98
3, Castalia Margaretta;18-1;80
4, Elyria Cath. (1);20-1;64
5, Sardinia Eastern;21-1;57
6, Cardington-Lincoln;18-1;51
7, Ottawa-Glandorf;19-1;45
8, Ironton;18-3;35
9, Wheelersburg;18-2;29
10, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon;22-0;23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (11);19-0;116
2, Portsmouth Notre Dame;19-2;82
3, New Madison Tri-Village;21-1;78
4, Sugar Grove Berne Union;21-1;77
5, Maria Stein Marion Local;17-3;43
6, Cin. Country Day;20-2;41
(tie) Tol. Christian;18-1;41
8, Minster;16-5;33
9, Peebles;18-3;25
10, Glouster Trimble;17-5;21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.
