How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12);22-0;120

2, Newark;20-2;95

3, Kettering Fairmont;20-2;77

4, Dublin Coffman;20-2;75

5, Huber Hts. Wayne;20-2;73

6, Massillon Jackson;19-2;48

7, Tol. Notre Dame;17-3;45

8, Cols. Watterson;19-2;42

9, Stow-Munroe Falls;18-2;19

10, Westerville S.;17-4;14

Others receiving 12 or more points: W. Chester Lakota W. 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (8);22-0;104

2, Bellevue;21-0;98

3, Napoleon (1);19-0;90

4, Vincent Warren;21-1;76

5, Thornville Sheridan;20-2;75

6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2);18-3;54

7, Beloit W. Branch;18-3;50

8, Dresden Tri-Valley;19-3;38

9, Plain City Jonathan Alder;18-3;33

10, Chillicothe Unioto;17-3;13

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (8);21-1;116

2, Cols. Africentric (3);18-4;98

3, Castalia Margaretta;18-1;80

4, Elyria Cath. (1);20-1;64

5, Sardinia Eastern;21-1;57

6, Cardington-Lincoln;18-1;51

7, Ottawa-Glandorf;19-1;45

8, Ironton;18-3;35

9, Wheelersburg;18-2;29

10, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon;22-0;23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 14. 

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (11);19-0;116

2, Portsmouth Notre Dame;19-2;82

3, New Madison Tri-Village;21-1;78

4, Sugar Grove Berne Union;21-1;77

5, Maria Stein Marion Local;17-3;43

6, Cin. Country Day;20-2;41

(tie) Tol. Christian;18-1;41

8, Minster;16-5;33

9, Peebles;18-3;25

10, Glouster Trimble;17-5;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12. 

