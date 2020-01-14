How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record (As of Sunday, January 12) and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16);14-0;168
2, Dublin Coffman;13-0;137
3, Tol. Notre Dame;9-2;98
4, Huber Hts. Wayne;13-1;95
(tie) Pickerington Cent.;10-2;95
6, Newark;13-2;94
7, Kettering Fairmont;11-1;74
8, Cols. Watterson (1);13-0;72
9, Massillon Jackson;13-1;47
10, Akr. Hoban;10-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20. Warren Harding (1) 13.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (10);15-0;154
2, Napoleon (2);13-0;125
3, Bellevue (2);12-0;117
4, Thornville Sheridan;13-1;106
5, Tol. Rogers (2);9-2;99
6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);10-2;62
7, Dresden Tri-Valley;12-2;52
8, Plain City Jonathan Alder;9-2;46
9, Beloit W. Branch (1);10-2;28
10, Vincent Warren;14-1;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 25. McArthur Vinton County 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Alliance Marlington 17. Poland Seminary 15. Lancaster Fairfield Union 15. Day. Carroll 13. Cin. Indian Hill 12.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (14);10-2;170
2, Castalia Margaretta;12-1;113
3, Sardinia Eastern (2);15-0;110
4, Elyria Cath. (1);12-1;98
5, Berlin Hiland (1);12-0;95
6, Cardington-Lincoln;14-1;88
7, Tontogany Otsego;12-0;62
8, Wheelersburg;11-1;48
9, Ironton;11-2;24
(tie) Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-2;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (11);12-0;155
2, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1);12-0;107
3, Minster (2);10-2;102
4, Maria Stein Marion Local;13-1;93
5, Tol. Christian (1);13-0;84
6, New Madison Tri-Village (1);13-0;72
7, Cin. Country Day (1);11-0;71
8, Sugar Grove Berne Union;12-1;50
9, Cortland Maplewood (1);12-0;44
10, Cornerstone Christian;11-5;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.
