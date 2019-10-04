WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys' golf team continued their season another round.
The Bulldogs took the fourth and final qualifying spot at Thursday's Division I boys' sectional golf tournament, held at Crown Hill Golf Course.
The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division I district tournament. Athens' team score of 374 was good for fourth place.
Chillicothe was fifth at 382, eight strokes behind the Bulldogs.
Ben Pratt led Athens with a round of 87. He tied Marietta's Liam Ritter for eighth place.
Pratt shot a 44 on the front nine, and a 43 on the back nine.
Tyson Smith shot a 93 for the Bulldogs to finish in a tie for 15th. He shot a 44 on the front nine, and 49 on the back.
Athens' Nathan Shadik followed with a 19th-place finish, scoring a round of 96. He shot 46 on the front nine, and 50 on the back.
Sam Carpenter rounded out Athens' team scoring with a score of 98. He finished in 23rd place after shooting a 48 on the front nine, and 50 on the back.
Matt McDonald was 26th with a round of 109, shooting 53 on the front nine and 56 on the back nine.
Marietta won the team sectional title with a score of 333. The Tigers topped Warren, which was second at 334. Sheridan was third at 368.
Marietta's J.B. Wharff and Warren's Caleb Davis shared the top spot, as each shot a 79.
Logan's Ethan Schrader earned one of the individual qualifying spots when he finished 14th with a score of 92.
Athens will compete in the Division I district tournament on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the EagleSticks Golf Club
