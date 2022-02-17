The Athens Bulldogs extended their season with Tuesday's tournament victory.
No. 16 Athens defeated No. 17 Circleville 49-41 in a Division II sectional semifinal inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens improved to 8-14 after its second victory this season against the Tigers.
The Bulldogs' defense was strong, leading Circleville 10-5 after one quarter. They led 20-13 at halftime and 36-23 going to the fourth quarter.
Derrick Welsh and Levi Neal led Athens with 13 points apiece. Welsh added nine rebounds and two steals, while Neal had five rebounds.
Nathan Shadik had eight points, two steals and two assists. Luke Brandes added seven points, nine rebounds and three steals. Landon Wheatley had four points and three assists. Jake Goldsberry and Sam Goldsberry each had two points.
Craig Fleck led Circleville with 15 points and two assists. Briley Cramer added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Athens' sectional final was scheduled for Friday at No. 1 Waverly at 7 p.m.
