The Wellston Golden Rockets have already made waves through the first half of the 2020 season.
At 3-0 through three league games, the Rockets are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
In order for that to remain the same through the weekend, Wellston will have to find a way to knock off its arch nemesis in league play.
Wellston travels to Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium on Friday for a 7 p.m kickoff. While the Rockets can’t clinch anything, a win against the Bulldogs would go a long way toward a potential league title for Wellston.
Wellston was able to win at R. Basil Rutter Field in 2008, 34-21, in what was Athens’ first season competing in the TVC-Ohio. Since then, it’s been all Bulldogs as Athens has won 11 in a row in the series.
The Rockets appeared poised to end that streak a year ago. Wellston was on a six-game winning streak when it hosted Athens late in the season, but it was the Bulldogs who controlled the line of scrimmage, and the pace of play, in a 34-18 victory.
The win ultimately allowed Athens, and not Wellston, to claim a share of the league title.
In order for the Rockets to try an win a league title for the first time since 2002, they’ll have to find out a way to slow down Joey Moore and the Bulldogs.
Moore was magnificent a year ago against Wellston, rushing for 109 yards and two scores, also passing for 195 yards with two more touchdowns.
It’s the kind of offensive game Athens will be searching for on Friday. The Bulldogs have scored exactly 20 points in all three games, the last two being losses.
Athens fell behind Marietta 24-8 last week before losing 24-20.
The Bulldogs are 1-2 overall, but just 1-1 in league play. A win against Wellston would assure that Athens would be tied in the loss column for first place at the end of the night. But a second league defeat in the shortened season would just about end Athens’ hopes of a third-straight TVC-Ohio crown.
Athens’ defense was up to the task against Wellston a year ago, holding it to 235 yards.
However, the Bulldogs will see a different quarterback this year in Jeremiah Frisby. He played receiver last year, catching a 56-yard pass against Athens, but has been stellar in his switch to the signal caller this year.
Frisby accounted for five total touchdowns in last week’s 40-0 win over Alexander.
While Athens and Wellston’s game will go a long way toward determining the TVC-Ohio standings, so will Nelsonville-York’s Friday night trip to Vinton County.
The Vikings were able to beat Athens earlier in the season 28-20, their first win over Athens since 1995. Vinton County stands at 2-1 both overall and in the TVC-Ohio with a week six game at Wellston looming.
The Vikings will see a Nelsonville-York team that also remains in the league hunt after earning a 42-16 win over Meigs last week.
The Buckeyes, like Athens, are also 1-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Nelsonville-York got its ground game going against Meigs, as Kobi Bennington rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
The matchup against the Vikings could be won in the trenches, as Vinton County will rely on the rushing attack of Broc Moore, Zayne Karr, Zack Radabaugh and Elijah Williams to complement the passing game of Braylon Damron.
Meigs (2-1 overall, 2-1 TVC-Ohio) hosts Warren on Friday in a non-league game. If Athens were to knock off Wellston, there would be four teams going into week five with one TVC-Ohio loss, with the Vinton County-Nelsonville-York loser still only a game back.
Alexander also hosts River Valley on Friday in TVC-Ohio action, as both teams enter at 0-3 overall. The Spartans are 0-2 in league play, while the Raiders are 0-3 with losses to Wellston, Meigs and Vinton County.
The Spartans hung tough at Wellston last week, trailing just 6-0 into the third quarter before Frisby and the Rockets took over. Alexander will aim for its first win of the season before closing the regular season at Vinton County and home against Meigs.
While there appear to be a multitude of possibilities in the TVC-Ohio standings, the TVC-Hocking picture will become more clear after Friday.
Trimble is off to a 3-0 start overall, and 2-0 in league play after a 41-0 win over Belpre.
The Tomcats will travel to Southern, which is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the TVC-Hocking. The Tornadoes have been outscored 128-18 in losses to Frontier, Belpre and Waterford.
Trimble will already be gearing up for the postseason, but Southern will be focused on building for the future.
Southern has opted out of the Division VII postseason. Beallsville K-12 Principal Casey Tolzda tweeted on Tuesday that Beallsville has also opted out of the playoffs, and will host Southern in week 7 instead of participating in the playoffs.
The deadline for teams to opt in or out of the playoffs is Thursday.
Trimble is a week away from hosting Waterford in what will be a TVC-Hocking showdown. The Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 TVC-Hocking) host Eastern in a mammoth league matchup on Friday.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-1 TVC-Hocking) only lost to Trimble 10-7 in week two. The result of that matchup will decide whether or not Waterford enters Glouster next week unbeaten in league play or with one loss on its resume.
Tri-Valley Conference
Ohio Division
OVERALL LEAGUE
W L W L PF PA
Wellston 3 0 3 0 105 18
Meigs 2 1 2 1 83 74
Vinton County 2 1 2 1 96 70
Athens 1 2 1 1 60 65
Nelsonville-York 1 2 1 1 82 74
Alexander 0 3 0 2 19 102
River Valley 0 3 0 3 40 128
Hocking Division
OVERALL LEAGUE
W L W L PF PA
Trimble 3 0 2 0 85 35
Waterford 2 1 2 0 126 28
Belpre 1 2 1 1 34 95
Eastern 1 2 1 1 69 52
Southern 0 3 0 2 18 128
South Gallia 0 3 0 2 14 147
