Anticipation is in the air.
With Tuesday’s match at Joe Burrow Stadium being the last pre-season scrimmage, the Athens Bulldogs are poised with excitement over what the season will hold.
The Bulldogs have high hopes for positive outcomes both on and off the field. The team has been training together for most of the summer; practicing, conditioning, engaging in team bonding activities, developing set corner kick plays and learning to anticipate each other’s moves on the field.
The results of those efforts were evident on the field Tuesday as they opposed the Circleville Tigers. During the first half, the Bulldogs created triangles, passing lanes, and “give-and-gos” to develop offensive drives against the Tigers.
Julia Dick, Ava Kristofco and Chloe Clevenger represented a solid wall in central defense, anticipating the passes of the other team, often interrupting their developing drives. The teams were evenly-matched, but with 13 minutes left in the half, Osha Backus drove deep to the Tiger’s end line, then sent a solid cross to the back side, where Kyla Kinnard was waiting in anticipation. A solid strike for the goal gave Athens a 1-0 halftime lead.
The second half revealed much of the same; a few drives by the Tigers followed by a few drives by the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs had several corner kicks but just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities.
The Tigers had several attacks down the outer flanks, but the Bulldog defense, including Kateyanne Walburn, Rachel Odunaiya, Jo Bertuna and Paavni Rao kept pushing them outside and denying their shots.
However, with 20 minutes left in the game, the Tigers Makya Cockerham had a break-away moment. She outpaced the Bulldog defense, placing a shot in the lower left corner, out of the reach of goalie Kayla Hammonds to tie the game 1-1.
Over the next 15 minutes, the Bulldogs had several chances, including a through ball from Karma Fugate to Backus who shot just into the goalie’s hands, and a direct kick by Fugate that sailed just wide of the net.
Athens dug deep in the last few minutes of the game. With just 30 seconds on the clock, there was a scramble in front of the Tiger’s net and a short pass from Fugate allowed Backus to find the back of the net, scoring the winning goal. Backus later shared “it felt great to score, but it was a team effort; Karma really set me up nicely.”
When asked at the end of the game, how she keenly anticipated the passes and moves to effectively shut down the Tiger’s offense, Julia Dick commented “It’s all about patience. You wait for them to make a mistake and seize the moment.”
When asked what he predicts of the season, coach Jason Schroer stated “I anticipate that we are going to give 100% every game and tonight was a good preview of that.”
The Bulldogs have their season opener on Saturday, August 21 at 12 p.m. at Joe Burrow Stadium against the Logan Chiefs.
