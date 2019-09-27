VINCENT — As the afternoon cooled down, play heated up when the Athens Bulldogs took on the Warren Warriors in varsity and junior varsity matches Thursday evening. The varsity match ended in a 0-0 draw, while the junior varsity match went in favor of Athens 2-1.
The varsity Bulldogs were able to pull off eight shots, with four being on goal. Athens goalkeeper Nikki Bean finished with six saves.
Both teams struggled with possession on a playing surface that, at best, should be considered a safety hazard. For the first half, the teams were trying to get settled in, testing each other with runs. On the rare occasion that the Warriors were able to get into shooting range, Bean stepped up to keep it out of the net.
The second half saw the game grow increasingly physical. Fouls were called for both sides, and eventually a yellow card was shown as well. The Athens defense played hard, limiting the time Warren had on their offensive side and allowing only one challenging shot. Bean read the play, and made an outstanding save to punch the ball away as it was headed for the upper corner of the goal.
In the last four minutes of the match, Athens put together some exciting offense, keeping Warren on its heels for the remainder of the contest. The Bulldogs got close, but just couldn’t find the space to make a game winning shot.
The junior varsity match saw an early goal scored for the Bulldogs by Chloe Clevenger five minutes in. The Warriors evened the score to finish the first half tied. Four minutes into the second half, Tess Wilhelm found the back of the net on a left-footed strike from a perfectly placed cross by Patty Yandrich. The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas for the remainder of the match, and the Warriors had no chance of finding the equalizer.
