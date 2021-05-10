After a 21-win regular season, the Athens Bulldogs began what they hope is a long tournament run.
No. 2 Athens rolled past No. 18 Circleville on Monday, claiming a 13-1 win in the Division II sectional semifinal.
The Bulldogs (22-5) scored six runs in the second and seven more in the fourth to lead to the five-inning victory.
Athens had 10 hits in the win, taking advantage of eight Tiger errors and three walks.
Olivia Banks, Kayla Hammonds and Autumn Hembree each had two-hit games for Athens. Banks scored two runs, while Hammonds had two runs and an RBI. Hembree had a run and RBI.
Ashleigh James had three RBIs and a double, while Abbi Ervin had a single and run scored. Kenda Hammonds had a single, walk, run and RBI. Olivia Kaiser had a single, walk RBI and two runs. Bailee Toadvine had two runs and an RBI, while Mya Martin scored a run.
James also pitched a complete game for Athens, allowing only one earned run. She gave four hits without walking a batter. She struck out two.
The Bulldogs advance to the Division II sectional finals. They will host No. 7 River Valley on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Raiders were 1-0 winners over No. 10 Fairfield Union on Monday.
Athens defeated River Valley twice in the regular season by scores of 5-1 and 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.