NEW LEXINGTON — The Athens Bulldogs notched their eighth victory of the season Saturday afternoon with a convincing 22-1 road victory against the New Lexington High School Panthers.
From the opening whistle it was clear the Panther squad was outmatched. In just their third year as a varsity program, and working with a short bench, they had trouble keeping up with the faster and more skilled team from Athens.
Junior Walji Dadem opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game and the goals kept coming. By the time sophomore Austin Jaunarajs drilled a shot into the back of the New Lexington net with one minute to play in the half, the Athens lead had ballooned to 13-0.
Meanwhile, the Panther attack was limited to solo runs by forward Conner Spicer, whose lively and aggressive play pushed the ball across the midfield line on a handful of occasions. For the most part, however, the Bulldog defense proved impenetrable, holding the Panthers to just three shots on goal for the entire game.
As lopsided as the score was in the first 40 minutes, Panther goalkeepers Coltin Collins and Talib Tilley made several outstanding saves to keep the Bulldog offense in check, at least temporarily. In the end, however, there was no stopping the Athens juggernaut.
Wholesale substitutions for Athens did little to change the complexion of the game in the second half as the visiting team continued to extend its lead. On defense, reserves Lars Westenbarger, Fritz Schmidt, and Sam Trainer gave the Panthers little room to maneuver.
The lone offensive highlight for the Panthers came midway through the second half when forward Cameron Dumolt caught the Athens’ reserve goalkeeper out of position and lofted a high ball over his head and into the back of the net.
When the dust finally settled, the Bulldogs (8-3-3) amassed a season-high 44 shots on goal. In addition, seven different players scored for Athens, with Dadem and Jaunarajs leading the way.
For the spirited and hard-working New Lexington side, it was another step in the process of building a competitive program.
