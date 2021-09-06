Coming off an emotional victory against archrival Alexander Thursday evening, the Athens Bulldogs continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 shutout over Lancaster High School at Joe Burrow Stadium.
Athens scored just four and half minutes into the game when junior Walji Dadem spotted Rowan Featheringham racing down the right side of the box. The fleet-footed senior needed just one touch on the ball to beat Golden Gales’ goalkeeper Isaac Pallini. Although they kept the ball in the attacking end of the field the rest of the half, that would be the only goal Athens would post before intermission.
While the Bulldog offense struggled to find the net, the defense — led by seniors Andy Pagan and Eric Carpenter — stymied the Gales’ at every turn. With Alex Hendrickson, Wyatt Dodderill, Andy Pigman and Luke Mullins filling in admirably for injured starters, the back four limited Lancaster to just one shot on goal the entire game.
As the second half unfolded, the Bulldog offense began to find its rhythm, dominating possession, opening up passing lanes, and uncorking shots on goal. The unrelenting pressure soon paid off. Playing with a greater sense of urgency, midfielders Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Austin Jaunarajs, Owen Buckley, and Luke Scanlan spearheaded an attack that yielded three goals in less than eight minutes to seal the victory.
After several near misses from center forward Brady Jaunarajs, the Bulldogs (4-1-1) first goal of the second half came off the foot of Dodderill. Targeting Buckley at the far post, Dodderill’s cross sailed over the outstretched arms of Pallini and into the net. Two and a half minutes later, Rosas-Clouse sent a ball into the box that Austin Jaunarajs corralled and then volleyed into the lower left corner of the goal.
Junior Luke Frost capped off the scoring with a blistering strike from the top of the box that caromed off a defender before bouncing over the keeper’s head.
Commenting on his team’s second-half performance, Bulldogs’ coach Simon Diki said that the improved play of Rosas-Clouse made all the difference: “He did so well.”
At halftime, Diki pulled Rosas-Clouse aside and reminded him what needed to be done to spark the offense. The senior captain responded with renewed focus and precision passing. “Lancaster is a good team.” added Diki. “To win, we realized we have to play our style.”
