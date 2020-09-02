POMEROY — The Athens girls’ golf team continues to improve as the season moves into the month of September.

The Bulldogs posted a team score of 203 on Tuesday in a non-league match at the Meigs Golf Course.

That score beat the previous school record by eight strokes. It’s also the fourth time in the young season Athens has broken its school record for a round.

“We are still chasing 200,” Athens coach Wayne Horsley said. “The kids are working hard and having fun setting PR’s.”

Lisa Lu led Athens with a round of 46. She was followed by Maddie Whiting’s score of 50. Olivia Kaiser shot a strong round of 52, while Grace Corrigan and Abby Cornwell each shot 55s to round out Athens’ team score. Regan Bobo also carded a round of 59.

The host Meigs Marauders took first with a team score of 185. The Marauders were led by Kylee Robinson (42), Caitlin Cotterill (44), Shelby Whaley (49) and Olivia Haggy (50).

Marietta was a stroke back at 186. The Tigers were led by Trista Stanley (42), Saylor Wharff (44), Makayla Welch (49) and Addie Huffman (51).

Email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @KevinWmessenger

Load comments