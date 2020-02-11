LOGAN — Jim Myers Gymnasium has been bringing out the best in the Athens girls.
Two days after taking heavily favored Logan to the limit before losing their regular-season finale, the Bulldogs returned and racked up their first tournament victory in five years, pulling away from Tri-Valley Conference rival Meigs, 54-47, in a Division II sectional semifinal on Monday.
It was a nip-and-tuck, often sloppy affair, but Athens (4-19) was clearly the better team when it counted most. The Bulldogs went on a 21-4 second-half run, taking a 15-point lead and holding off a spirited Marauder comeback in the final minutes.
“The [Logan] game on Saturday gave us a lot of momentum coming into tonight,” said Athens coach Seth Matheny. “We led in the fourth quarter before losing by five. It was our best game of the season, by far. I thought even if some of that carried over, we’d be all right.
“It took us a while, but we got there.”
Ironically, a sense of desperation may have helped. After the teams combined for 12 points and 15 turnovers in the first quarter, Bulldog senior Laura Manderick broke out in the second, draining back-to-back 3-pointers to erase a six-point deficit. Meigs coach Heath Hudson countered by calling on freshman Charlotte Hysell to begin face-guarding her, and suddenly, Manderick’s teammates had to look for other options.
The teams went back-and-forth until five minutes remained in the third, and that’s when the rest of Athens’ lineup finally found the confidence in their shooting touch.
It began with Olivia Banks’ triple from the left side. That was quickly erased by the Marauders’ Mallory Hawley, who stepped behind the arc to make one shot and pulled up from the right elbow to sink a second, but one could almost see the change in the Bulldogs’ offense after the break-out by Banks — floor spacing stretched out, passes became more crisp, and players were moving without the ball.
When Mindi Gregory dribbled into the lane and nailed a pull-up from 8 feet, tying the score at 26, the floodgates opened.
Gregory would later add another short jumper, and Bailey Cordray-Davis powered in a lay-in from the left block. Harper Bennett chased down a long offensive rebound, turned and swished the 18-footer. Manderick was in the mix, too, of course, taking a defensive rebound the length of the floor for a lay-in before running down Kesi Federspiel’s miss and converting from 13 feet away.
Lost in the statistical shuffle was Athens’ performance on the boards. After getting out-rebounded by significant margins in its two regular-season losses to Meigs (5-18), and despite being muscled around in the first half — especially by junior Hannah Durst — the Bulldogs played this one on even terms, with each team collecting 34 ricochets.
“We really have to preach rebounding when we play Meigs,” Matheny explained. “Every time we play them, it seems like there’s a quarter or two where they just pound us, but we saw things on film [from last week’s game] that we thought we could do with our zone that might help, and I think for the most part, we pulled it off.”
Federspiel’s 15 second-half points will rightfully live on as the difference, but several of her shots were served up by hustle plays and brilliant passes. Manderick had arguably the game’s highlight after she jumped a passing lane and took the interception the other way. Hawley had the angle, so Manderick elevated, ducked, and wrapped the pass around Hawley’s torso and into Federspiel’s hands for the fast-break finish.
Bennett’s team highs in rebounds (10), assists (4), steals (3), and blocks (4) — all while holding Durst to just two points in the second half — can’t be discounted, either.
“We still were careless with the ball, at times, but we played very, very hard and we played good team basketball,” Matheny said. “If you can do those things, it makes it easier to overlook the stupid stuff.”
The Marauders tried to turn up the heat in the fourth quarter, but karma seemed to be on Athens’ side. During one chaotic sequence, Hawley and Jerrica Smith set an effective first trap on Gregory and then a second on Kianna Benton, but just as Benton seemed destined to commit an over-and-back violation, she flung an ill-advised pass that Gregory managed to reach and then flip ahead to Federspiel for a 3-pointer.
It was déjà vu two minutes later when Bennett tried to beat the Meigs press by throwing a pass to the middle, where no one was home. Players from both teams scrambled to the spot. But, once again, Gregory got there first and, with an outstretched arm, punched the ball ahead to Manderick on the wing, who found Federspiel filling the lane for the easy two.
The two combined once more for good measure, with Federspiel releasing on a side out-of-bounds play and Manderick hitting her in stride with a cross-court pass. Hawley sprinted back to challenge the shot, but by this time, Federspiel was in the middle of a 5-for-6 shooting tear, and she wasn’t about to miss this one, either.
That twisting lay-in put the brakes on the Marauders’ 7-point run and restored Athens’ double-digit advantage with less than three minutes to go.
“[Athens] played a lot better tonight than they had in our other games, that’s for sure,” said Hudson. “Tonight, they hung on. They closed out. There’s no doubt in my mind they improved a lot this year.”
“This was just a great win for our seniors,” said Matheny. “They’ve been through a lot in four years, and I know this season hasn’t been everything we hoped, either, but for them to get their first tournament win makes it a little more special.”
The Bulldogs have now earned a sectional final date with top-seeded, undefeated Circleville. The contest tips off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Adena High School.
Athens 54, Meigs 47
Athens 6 13 19 16 — 54
Meigs 6 14 10 17 — 47
ATHENS 54 (4-19)
Laura Manderick 5 7-10 19, Harper Bennett 3 0-4 6, Mindi Gregory 2 2-5 6, Kesi Federspiel 6 3-4 16, Kianna Benton 0 0-1 0, Bailey Cordray-Davis 2 0-0 4, Olivia Banks 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 19 12-24 54; 3-pt field goals: 4 (Manderick 2, Federspiel, Banks).
MEIGS 47 (5-18)
Breanna Lilly 0 0-0 0, Rylee Lisle 5 0-0 11, Jerrica Smith 1 0-1 2, Mallory Hawley 8 4-9 22, Hannah Durst 1 7-12 9, Charlotte Hysell 0 0-0 0, Allie Gilkey 0 0-0 0, Mara Hall 1 0-0 3, Merideth Cremeans 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 11-22 47; 3-pt field goals: 4 (Hawley 2, Lisle, Hall).
TEAM/INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Field goals – Athens 19-50 (.380), 3-pt field goals 4-20 (.200); Meigs 16-51 (.314), 3-pt field goals 4-18 (.222); Free throws – Athens 12-24 (.500); Meigs 11-22 (.500); Rebounds – Athens 34 (Bennett 10), Meigs 34 (Durst 13); Assists – Athens 12 (Bennett 4), Meigs 9 (Lilly 3, Smith 3); Steals – Athens 12 (Bennett 3, Gregory 3, Federspiel 3), Meigs 9 (Hawley 4); Blocks – Athens 4 (Bennett 4), Meigs 4 (Hawley 4); Turnovers – Athens 20, Meigs 22; Team fouls – Athens 20, Meigs 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.