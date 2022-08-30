With the “first-game jitters” behind them, the Bulldogs revealed their skill and teamwork as they shut out the Circleville Tigers at Joe Burrow stadium on Saturday afternoon. They also unveiled the depth of their roster, with two of their three goals scored by non-starters.
The Bulldogs opened with high energy and never slowed down despite the 90-degree heat. They possessed the ball the majority of the game. In the midfield, Annie Moulton, Angela Owens, Chloe Clevenger and Tess Wilhelm executed skillful give-and-gos, moving the ball up the field, sending through passes to their offensive line, Bella Sutton, Quinn Murphy and Olivia Smart. Freshman Sophia Szolosi and Landis Corrigan showed off their tactical skills, each stripping Tiger defenders of the ball before making crosses into the box. With 15 minutes left in the first half, Wilhem dribbled up the midfield threading the ball in between two Tiger defenders to reach Corrigan. Corrigan patiently held the ball, juked passed the last of the Tiger’s defense, and ripped a shot to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. The Bulldog defense was equally robust. Kateyanne Walburn and Vlada Kiryukhin each frustrated the Tiger’s wingers, preventing them from penetrating the Athens box, and Jo Bertuna and Ella Chapman protected the Athens Keeper AJ Knapp from seeing much action. Athens outshot Circleville 12 to 2 in the first half.
At half time, Coach JT Schroer told the players “Keep doing what we’re doing. It’s clicking.”
And that they did. The Tigers played a physical game and the Bulldogs responded in kind, as well as with speed and skill. Eight minutes into the half, the Tigers had a moment of hope when it looked like they might capitalize on a corner kick that was well placed in front of the goal; however, Chapman raced shoulder to shoulder with her opponent, ultimately clearing the ball for the Bulldogs. Moments later, the crowd watched a series of well-played sequences by the Bulldogs. In one of them, Murphy angled a pass to Moulton on the inside, Moulton sent it up the wing to Szolosi who sent the ball central. After crossing an open goal, it was picked up by Kyla Kinnard who connected and found the back of the net. The third goal was scored by Annie Moulton, who took a direct kick from the 30-yard line following a Tiger infraction. Moulton found the sweet spot, lobbing it just over the hands of Tiger’s keeper Kylie McCain.
When asked what was different between this game and last, Sophomore Khyla Brannon noted “we’re making triangles in all parts of the field, and we are connecting better on our passes.” Chloe Clevenger shared “We’re learning how to have chemistry with each other. We put a lot of work in during practice and it’s paying off.”
Coach Schroer agreed that “the players had an excellent week of practice, with a stronger focus on speed and physicality.”
“We played hard, stayed focused, and won the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.