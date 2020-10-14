ZANESVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs saw their golf season come to a close on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions during the regular season, and Division I sectional runner-ups last week to advance to the district tournament.
Athens encountered a tough field during that Division I district tournament, finishing sixth with a team score of 354.
Only one team and one individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the state tournament. Tri-Valley edged out Marietta for that team slot, finishing with a team score of 316. Marietta was second at 320.
Athens junior Tyson Smith did his best to make a run for the individual qualifying spot. He finished with a score of 82 to finish in a tie for ninth.
Smith shot a 39 on the front nine, which put him only two shots behind of the eventual individual qualifier in Warren senior Seth Dennis.
Smith shot a 43 on the back nine, but still earned a top-10 finish.
Dennis was consistent with a 36 on the back nine, as his 73 was good for second overall and a spot in the state tournament.
Tri-Valley senior Drew Johnson won the individual district title by shooting a 69.
Athens senior Ben Pratt shot a round of 90 to finished tied for 24th. He had a 47 on the front nine, and a 43 on the back nine.
Athens senior Matt McDonald and sophomore Nathan Shadik each followed closely. They both finished with rounds of 91 to tie for 28th.
McDonald shot a 42 on the front nine, and 49 on the back nine. Shadik had a 47 on the front nine, and 44 on the back nine.
Warren was third as a team with a score of 330, while Dover was fourth at 334. New Philadelphia was fifth at 345. Athens was able to finish four shots ahead of Sheridan, as the Generals were seventh at 358.
