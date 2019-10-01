Tuesday evening’s match at R. Basil Rutter field in The Plains was a heartbreaker for the Bulldogs, who had the Electrics on the ropes for most of the match but couldn’t find a goal.
Athens showed some of its best offense of the season, pulling off 22 shots; eleven were on goal. Goalkeeper Nikki Bean finished with three saves, all coming in the first half.
The lone goal for Philo came 14 minutes into the game off a multi-player collision in front of the goal that ended with the ball leisurely rolling into the net, just out of reach of a scrambling Bean.
The Bulldogs were just warming up before going down a goal and then put it in high gear after. They shut down all Philo offense in the latter part of the first half and did not allow a single shot during the second.
Athens found openings to take shots in close and from distance, but the Philo goalkeeper was up to the test, keeping everything out of the net. The Bulldogs had opportunities right up to the final seconds, but it was just one of those nights.
The junior varsity squad got a 1-0 win off a second half goal by Tess Wilhelm. Goalkeeper Elena Delach finished that match with six saves.
Athens travels to Alexander on Thursday at 5 p.m.
