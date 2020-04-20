Vinton County and Jackson joined Athens in virtual competition last week.
Athens competed in its second virtual track and field meet, as the spring season remains in a state of postponement. Athletes compete in their events on their own time, with social distancing, then turn in their results to compare against athletes from other schools.
In the girls' competition, Athens scored 87.5 virtual points, compared to 58.5 for Vinton County and 17 for Jackson.
The boys for Athens also came out on top with 69 points, compared to 32 for Jackson and 30 for Vinton County.
The events that were scored included a standing broad jump, softball toss, 40 meter, 100 meter, 400 meter, 800 meter, 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs.
Caroline Brandes was the high point scorer on the girls side with 15 points for Athens. Eric Johnson was the boys' high point scorer with 19 points.
Brandes was first in the 100 meters at 13.9 seconds, third in the 800 (2:53.18) and third in the 400 (1:08.60). She was also part of the winning 4x100 relay team (57.19).
Johnson was the top 3200 meter and 1600 meter performer. His one mile time was 4:58, while he completed his two-mile run at 11:11. He was also second in the 800 (2:20) and was part of the winning 4x1600 relay.
Emma Dabelko had another strong virtual meet, winning the 400 at 1:03.78. She was also second in the 800 at 2:50.23.
Sarah Deering gave Athens a win in the 1600 with a time of 5:40, edging out Vinton County's Rylee Fee (5:54).
Nikki Bean also gave the Athens girls a win in the softball shot put toss at 62-6.
Anna Welser was second in the standing broad jump (91 inches) while Lucy Studniarz was second in the 40 meter dash at 5.71 seconds.
Andrew Lewis was a winner for Athens in the boys' 400 meters at 56 seconds. He was second in the broad jump at 111 inches.
Jack Myers also took a first-place finish, winning the 800 meters at 2:17. Myers was second in the 1600 at 5:07.
Athens' Bozeman Koonce was second in the 3200 at 11:15. Regan Bobo was second in the 400 meters for Athens at 1:08.
Elizabeth Perry for Jackson was the standing broad jump winner at 7-9. Jackson's Jared Icenhower won the boys' broad jump at 9-5.
Vinton County's Nick Pittman won the boys' softball toss at 83-6.
The Vikings' Cassandra Mayers was the 40 meter dash winner at 5.6 seconds. Her teammate, Aiden Graham for Vinton County won the boys' 40 meters at 5.1 seconds.
Jackson's Chris Hughes was the male 100 meter winner at 11.94 seconds.
Vinton County's Olivia Mayers was the 800 winner at 2:43.7.
The Vikings' Fee won the 3200 at 12:19.
The 2020 spring season enters the week in a state of postponement until at least May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Athens coach Adam Gonczy said before the first virtual meet that he hoped the competition would catch on, so track and field athletes could remain in shape while they continue to practice on their own.
“Even though they have been training during all this time, now it kind of gives them a little extra fuel to go out and get a timed run in, send it back in and see how it places against a certain group of kids,” Gonczy said. “I’m hoping it catches fire here a little bit and more schools want to get involved and then more kids on the team want to get involved and compete, from a distance.”
