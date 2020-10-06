CIRCLEVILLE — The girls' golf season came to a close on Monday for the Athens Bulldogs.
Athens competed in the Division I sectional tournament, held at the Pickaway Golf Course.
The Bulldogs finished sixth with a team score of 445.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament.
Athens was led by Lisa Liu, as the junior shot a round of 101. She shot a 52 on the front nine, and improved to a 49 on the back nine. She was tied for ninth place individually.
Athens junior Regan Bobo was 15th overall with a score of 110. Junior Olivia Kaiser was part of a four-way tie for 16th with a score of 113.
Athens sophomore Madallyn Whiting was tied for 27th with a score of 121, while junior Grace Corrigan was 31st with a score of 123.
Marietta won the team sectional title with a score of 396. Tigers' freshman Saylor Wharff was also the individual sectional champion with a round of 90.
Miami Trace was second at 411, and Logan was third at 424 to take the final team qualifying spot.
The Chieftains were led by Ashley Aldridge (95), Lia Poling (103), Lauren Johnson (113), Tessa Luicart (113) and Grace Johnson (121).
Chillicothe sophomore Isabella Fischer (93), Warren sophomore Hollis Sturgill (95) and Chillicothe sophomore Julie Lemaster (100) are the individual qualifiers for the district tournament.
