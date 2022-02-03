The Athens Bulldogs boys' swim team finished the regular season undefeated by posting a victory at the Ontario Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs rallied to overcome a halftime deficit and secure the title over the 10-team field. Athens (293 points) relied on its depth to claim the title over Ontario (260), Willard (121), Marion Harding (89), Mansfield Senior (80), Crestview (80), Norwalk (73), Galion (59), Tiffin Columbiana (54) and Hillsdale (22).
Two Bulldog relay teams captured invitational victories. The 400 Freestyle Relay team of Sam Gutekanst, Caleb Huebner, Campbell Hauschild and Cole Huebner were crowned champions. Nico Benencia Courreges, Gutekanst, Kenny Fridrich, and Nathan Kallet brought home to Athens the 200 Medley Relay title.
Individual wins were claimed by Benencia Courreges (100 Backstroke), Gutekanst (500 Freestyle), Caleb Huebner (100 Freestyle), Cole Huebner (200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly) and Hauschild (200 Individual Medley).
The Lady Bulldogs (105.5 points) finished in fifth place behind champion Ontario (327), Tiffin Columbiana (173), Willard (173) and Galion (115).
Lady Bulldog Sarah Deering was Athens' top performer turning in a third place finish in the 500 Freestyle event.
Last Friday, the Athens boys defeated Groveport Madison and Warren during Senior Night at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
The Bulldogs dominated the competition earning firsts in all but one event. Seniors Campbell Hauschild and Cole Huebner led the team by securing victories in both of their individual performances. Hauschild won the 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke races while Huebner claimed victory in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle events.
A trio of Bulldog freshmen also contributed to the success of the team. Jake Gutekanst (200 Freestyle), Nico Benencia Courreges (200 Individual Medley), and Raul Rana (500 Freestyle) picked up the remaining individual wins for the team.
All three Bulldog relays finished on top. Seniors Hauschild, Huebner, Sam Gutekanst, and Caleb Huebner won the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relays. The 400 Freestyle Relay was won by Kenny Fridrich, Nathan Kallet, Rana, and Benencia Courreges.
The Lady Bulldogs split on the evening. Athens' 73 points was enough to defeat Groveport Madison's 24 points, but not enough to overcome Warren's 85 points.
Senior Sarah Deering and Junior Zoe Miller were double-winners. Deering captured the 50 Free and 100 Butterfly while Miller was victorious in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle events.
The Lady Bulldog's lone relay win was turned in by Deering, Julia Dick, Emma Ulbrich, and Miller in the 200 Freestyle Relay.
The Bulldogs begin the post-season on Saturday, Feb. 5 when they host the SEOSL Championship at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. Competition begins at 12:30 p.m.
