JACKSON — The Athens Bulldogs kept their perfect league record intact after Thursday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division meet.
Athens picked up its fourth league win in as many meets, posting a team score of 174 at Franklin Valley.
The Bulldogs move to a perfect 24-0 in the TVC-Ohio with three matches remaining.
Athens was 21 shots ahead of the field, as Meigs (17-7) was second with a team score of 195.
Wellston (10-14) came in third with a team score of 209. Vinton County (11-13) was fifth at 217, while River Valley (6-18) was fifth at 237.
Alexander (15-9) and Nelsonville-York (1-23) didn't have team scores on Thursday. The Spartans had been second place in the previous three meets.
Athens' Tyson Smith was the medalist for the round, finishing with a score of 40. He was followed closely by his teammate, Ben Pratt.
Pratt was only a shot behind Smith with a round of 41. Nathan Shadick (44) and Matthew McDonald (49) rounded out Athens' team score, while Milan Hall and Will Ginder each shot rounds of 51.
Meigs was led by Gunnar Peavley, who finished with a score of 46. Bailey Jones (48), Landon McGee (50) and Payton Brown (51) rounded out the Marauders' team scoring.
Wellston was led by Jaxson Montgomery (50), Will Zinn (51), Brayden Daniels (52) and Will Briggs (56).
Vinton County was led by Brock Hamon (46), Isaiah Allen (52), Sam Huston (59) and Aden Woodgeard (60).
River Valley was led by Jordan Lambert (53), Connor Clay (60), Dalton Mershon (61) and Scott Yost (63).
Nelsonville-York had two golfers on the course on Thursday. Jack McDonald posted a score of 66, followed by Zach Cook's 74.
Athens takes second at Westfall Invitational
WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys' golf team recently picked up a second-place finish at the Westfall Invitational.
Athens was runner-up out of 11 teams, posting a score of 350.
Only champion Marietta did better, as the Tigers combined to shoot a 317.
The meet was held at Crown Hill.
Athens was consistent, as Ben Pratt, Tyson Smith and Nathan Shadick each posted scores of 86. Matthew McDonald finished with a round of 92, followed by Will Ginder's 95.
The rest of the team scores were Circleville (352), Southeastern (373), Piketon (374), Westfall (394), Zane Trace (396), Logan Elm (412), Adena (412), Amanda-Clearcreek (426) and Logan (538).
