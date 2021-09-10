JACKSON — The Athens Bulldogs continue to lead the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys' golf race.
Athens won the league's third meet, held Thursday at Franklin Valley, with Wellston serving as the host school.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 178, beating second-place Wellston by 11 strokes.
Athens' Nathan Shadik tied for the top spot individually with a score of 39. Jay Choi followed closely with a score of 42. The Bulldogs' team score was rounded out by Carter Wharton (48) and Sam Goldsberry (49).
Milan Hall also shot a 51 for Athens, with Ely McCarthy following with a 57.
Athens, the defending TVC-Ohio champions, improved to 18-0 in league play.
Wellston enjoyed its best finish, coming in second with a team score of 189. That moved the Rockets to 11-7 on the season.
Will Briggs led the way for Wellston, tying Shadik for the top spot with a score of 39.
Briggs was followed on his team by Josh Jackson (49), Jaxon Montgomery (50), Logan Martin (51) and Joel Pelletier (65).
Vinton County was third as a team with a score of 202. The Vikings are 12-6.
Vinton County was led by Isaiah Allen (47), Silas Allen (49), Eli Radabaugh (51), Cobra Sharp (55) and Asa Davidson (55).
Alexander came in fourth with a team score of 209, going to 13-5 on the TVC season.
The Spartans were led by Stanley Viny's 45. He was followed on his team by Jared Truax (53), Landon Atha (55) and Mason Arbaugh (56).
Meigs was fifth at 223, going to 5-13 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Marauders were paced by Landon McGhee (44), Gunnar Peavley (47), Aiden Justice (65) and A.J. Tobin (67).
Nelsonville-York was sixth at 248, moving to 1-17. The Buckeyes were led by Andrew Connor (57), Jack McDonald (61), Noah Pierce (62) and Kobe Pack (68).
River Valley didn't have enough individuals for a team score, dropping to 3-15 in the league. Ethan Roberts posted a score of 46 for the Raiders.
