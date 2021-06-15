The recently completed 2020-21 sports season saw plenty of big moments and memorable performances as high school sports returned. Here are the top coaching performances from each Athens County school.
Athens, Roger Bissell
Roger Bissell felt like Athens’ softball program was ready to turn the corner in the spring of 2020.
The Bulldogs were welcoming in a talented group of freshmen, and were ready to hit the ground running.
Of course, nobody will ever know what could have happened in 2020, as the season was lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Losing that year of experience didn’t hold back Bissell and the Bulldogs in 2021.
With sophomores leading the way at most positions, Athens had the best season in school history.
The Bulldogs won 25 games, surpassing the previous school record of 17 wins. Athens would win the program’s first sectional title since 2009, and the first district title since 1989.
It was a banner year for the Bulldogs, who didn’t have a senior in the starting lineup, and also started two freshmen.
Bissell took over the Bulldogs’ softball program in 2015. He was able to stay the course, and ultimately push all the right buttons in 2021 in becoming the TVC-Ohio Coach of the Year.
Bissell brought in assistant coach Drew Banks who played a big role in helping Athens achieve its success.
A true sign of how far Athens came in just a season was the results against Sheridan. The Bulldogs were swept decisively in a doubleheader to start the season, losing by a combined score of 24-3 in the two losses.
The Bulldogs got the rematch they hoped for in the district championship game, pulling out a thrilling 6-3 victory thanks to Ashleigh James’ efforts in the pitching circle, and Olivia Banks’ winning home run in the top of the sixth.
Athens went from young and hopeful in 2020 and 2021, to experienced winners going into next year’s 2022 season. Bissell and the Bulldogs should be a formidable group to contend with the next few seasons.
Alexander, Kirk Crow
As a player, and now a coach, Kirk Crow has dedicated much of his life to the Alexander soccer program.
All of the hard work paid off in a big way last fall, as Alexander had a tournament run for the ages.
The Spartans won a Division II regional title and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history in the 2020 season.
Alexander’s season advanced all the way to Westerville North High School in the Division II state semifinals against defending state champion Tippecanoe.
The Spartans were tied at one point in that game 1-1, before eventually losing 4-1.
Alexander was 18-2-1 on the season, having won 14 games in a row and going unbeaten in 16 games before the state tournament defeat.
Crow now has 105 wins as head coach at Alexander High School, as the program continues to grow under his tutileage.
One of Alexander’s losses came early in the season to rival Athens, as the Spartans dropped the Challenge Cup to the Bulldogs for the first time since 2015.
Remarkably, Alexander wouldn’t lose again until the matchup against Tippecanoe. Along the way, the Spartans rallied for a 4-2 win over Athens in a rematch in the district finals.
The Spartans then rallied past Unioto in the regional semifinals, 4-3, after trailing 2-0 and 3-1.
The crowning moment for Crow and the Spartans was an overtime win over Dover, 3-2, in the regional finals. Joe Trogdon scored the walk-off goal that allowed Alexander to finally claim a spot on the state tournament.
Nelsonville-York, Wayne Dicken
The Vinton County Vikings have had a strangle hold on the TVC-Ohio on the volleyball court the last two seasons, but Wayne Dicken had the Buckeyes on the verge of disrupting Vinton County’s success.
The Buckeyes enjoyed a solid year on the volleyball court during Dicken’s second season leading the program.
Nelsonville-York was just shy of 20 wins, going 19-6 after winning a second straight sectional title in Division III. The Buckeyes ultimately lost in the tournament to powerhouse Wheelersburg in a district championship game.
The highlight of the Buckeyes’ season had to be their upset win over Vinton County at Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Sept. 17.
Nelsonville-York won a five-set thriller, claiming the final set 17-15. The win ended a 22-game TVC-Ohio winning streak for the Vikings, and pulled N-Y into a first-place tie with the Vikings and Alexander.
The Buckeyes were able to remain in the league race until their rematch with the Vikings in McArthur. Nelsonville-York was able to win the first set, 25-22, and led in the second set before the Vikings stormed back.
Vinton County ultimately went on to win the outright title, but Dicken and the Buckeyes made them work for it.
Nelsonville-York built off of the regular season success, sweeping Portsmouth for a sectional title, then sweeping North Adams to advance to the district championship game for the first time since 2015.
Federal Hocking, Jeremy Tolson
Jerem Tolson has been a busy coach the last couple of seasons.
Not only was he the head coach for the girls’ basketball program at Federal Hocking, but he served as varsity assistant for coach Jonathan Thompson on the boys’ side.
Tolson will have some time on his hands now, as he stepped down as the girls’ head varsity basketball coach after last season but not after a run that saw him turn the program around.
The Lancers were 15-8 last season, winning a tournament game in Division III for the second season in a row.
Tolson spent seven years leading the way for the Lancers’ girls basketball program. Federal Hocking was coming off a 4-17 season when Tolson took over, then went 6-17 his first season and 5-18 his second campaign.
The Lancers were sectional champions in Division IV Tolson’s third year in 2017, going 13-12, before improving to 15-8 in 2018.
Overall, Tolson was 75-88 in his seven seasons, including 64-53 his final five seasons.
Tolson teamed up with his daughter, Paige Tolson, for a 15-win season last winter. Paige Tolson was the back-to-back TVC-Hocking MVP, as the Lancers were able to advance to the sectional finals in Division III before losing at Coal Grove.
Trimble, Shelly Lackey
Shelly Lackey’s return to the bench was needless to say successful.
Lackey led the Trimble volleyball team to its best season in school history.
The Tomcats won an outright TVC-Hocking title for the first time in program history. Only the 2015 team had won at least a share of the league title.
The Tomcats won it with a rousing home win over Eastern in the finale, taking a four-set win to complete an 11-1 TVC-Hocking record.
Trimble then went on to win a sectional title, before sweeping Beaver Eastern in a district semifinal game.
That rematched Trimble with Waterford in the district championship game. The Tomcats beat the Wildcats for a third time, winning the first district title in program history.
The Tomcats finished the year 21-5 after ultimately losing to Newark Catholic in four sets in the regional semifinals.
Lackey, coaching for the first time since 2014, was named the TVC-Hocking and District 13 Coach of the Year.
With the entire lineup returning intact, and another year of Lackey on the bench, the Tomcats will look to build off that success in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.