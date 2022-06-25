The recently completed 2021-22 sports season saw plenty of big moments and memorable performances as high school sports returned. Here are the top female athletes from each Athens County school.
Nelsonville-York — Mackenzie Hurd, volleyball, basketball
Mackenzie Hurd made a triumphant return to the athletic court her senior season.
Hurd’s junior year was cut short by a major knee injury just two games into the basketball season.
Hurd rehabbed and was ready for action when volleyball season rolled around.
Hurd was a force as an outside hitter on Wayne Dicken’s Buckeye volleyball team. She had a memorable night at Alexander on Oct. 5.
Hurd collected her 1,000th career kill that night, part of 32 kills overall as N-Y won a five-set match over the Spartans.
Hurd was an all-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division and the District 13 Offensive Player of the Year, leading the Buckeyes to a sectional title.
When volleyball season was over, Hurd officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Youngstown State University.
Hurd averaged 17.0, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game on the basketball court for the Buckeyes, who were the only TVC-Ohio team to win a game at Vinton County last season.
Hurd was able to surpass 1,000 career points in a sectional tournament win against Northwest, despite missing nearly her entire junior season.
Hurd’s name will forever be etched on the Buckeyes’ 1,000-point banner inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium, as she moves onto collegiate basketball.
Alexander — Marlee Grinstead, soccer, basketball
The Alexander girls’ basketball program will have a different look next season.
Marlee Grinstead has served as the team’s point guard for the last four seasons, and now will move on to play at the University of Rio Grande.
Grinstead did a little bit of everything over the last four years for Alexander, scoring 1,477 points.
She was voted as the TVC-Ohio Player of the Year after Alexander went 14-10 on the season.
Grinstead’s importance can be summed up in a Dec. 2nd win over River Valley.
Alexander, playing without the injured Kara Meeks, needed Grinstead to carry the load. She scored a career-high 38 points in Alexander’s 48-36 win, outscoring the Raiders by herself.
Grinstead averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game. She was a first-team all-Southeast District selection in Division III.
Grinstead was also an important piece of the Alexander soccer program as a four-year starter. She was a second-team all-district selection in Division III.
Trimble — Laikyn Imler, volleyball, basketball, track and field
Trimble’s graduating class of female athletes in 2022 — led by Laikyn Imler, Briana Orsborne, Riley Campbell, Jayne Six and Emily Young — most likely just capped off the most successful four-year run any class has seen in Glouster, when all sports are included.
Imler was a three-sport standout over the last four seasons for the Tomcats.
Imler was a force in volleyball as one of most feared outside hitters in the area.
She helped power the Tomcats to a second straight district championship, the only two trips to the Sweet 16 in program history.
Imler was the Offensive Player of the Year in both the TVC-Hocking and for District 13. She landed on the second team on the all-Ohio Division IV list.
The Tomcats finished 23-3 after losing a four-set regional semifinal match to South Webster.
Imler continued her role as point guard on the Tomcats’ basketball team. She averaged 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game.
Imler was all-TVC-Hocking and was second team the District 13 and third team for the OPSWA All-Southeast District team.
Trimble was 22-5 before losing in the regional finals to Waterford.
Imler capped off her Trimble career with another trip to the state track and field championships. She was a TVC-Hocking champion in the 100 meter hurdles, eventually finishing 13th in the state meet.
Federal Hocking — Rosemary Stephens, cross country, track and field
Rosemary Stephens accomplished feats no other female athlete at Federal Hocking has ever seen before.
Stephens graduates from Federal Hocking as a two-time state qualifier to the state cross country meet.
No female from Federal Hocking had ever qualified for the state cross country championships before Stephens, and she did it in back-to-back years.
Stephens was a repeat individual champion in the league’s TVC-Hocking meet with a time of 20:42.27, the only Lancer to win the race twice.
She also helped lead the Lancers to their first ever team TVC title in cross country.
Stephens worked her way through the postseason, eventually finishing 10th in the Division III, Region 11 race in Pickeringotn to advance to state competition.
Stephens finished her high school cross country career with a time of 20:42.2 in the state meet in Obetz, good for 97th out of 187 Division III runners.
In track and field in the spring, Stephens also won a league title in both the 3200 meter run, and the 4x800 relay.
Stephens also advanced to regional competition in both the 3200 and 4x800 relay.
Athens — Bailey Davis, volleyball, basketball, track and field
Bailey Davis was a three-sport athlete for the Athens Bulldogs.
The senior earned honors in all three sports of volleyball, basketball and track and field during her senior season.
Davis was a third-team selection to the District 13 volleyball team in the fall.
Athens went 14-10 in volleyball, finishing with a winning record and advancing to the sectional finals.
Davis averaged 10.3 points per game during basketball season.
Davis was an all-TVC-Ohio pick. She was third team on the OPSWA Division II All-Southeast District team, and special mention on the District 13 team.
Davis competed in track and field in the spring. She was runner-up in the Division I Southeast District track and field meet in the shot put, advancing to regional competition. She was fifth in the discus throw.
Davis wrapped up her Athens athletic career in the Division I, Region 3 meet in Pickerington.
Davis was 15th in the shot put after competing against the top competition in Central Ohio.
