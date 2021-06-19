The recently completed 2020-21 sports season saw plenty of big moments and memorable performances as high school sports returned. Here are the top female athletes from each Athens County school.
Athens, Nikki Bean
Nikki Bean turned the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division track and field meet into her own invitational meet.
Bean was a TVC-Ohio champion in four events during the event held at Nelsonville-York High School.
Bean’s track and field exploits capped off a great four-year career for the Athens Bulldog, who was also a standout as a goal keeper in the soccer pitch.
Bean scored 40 points in the league track meet, as Athens won another TVC-Ohio title.
Bean had the impressive feat of winning both the shot put (32 feet, 1 inch) and the discus throw (95 feet, 3 inches), as well as claiming first place in the long jump (16 feet, 1.25 inches) and the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch).
Bean then went on to qualify for the regional meet in three of those events, advancing out of district competition in the high jump, long jump and discus throw.
Bean was able to reach the podium in the tough Division I regional at Pickerington North, finishing seventh in the high jump. She cleared 5 feet, 1 inch and while she was just shy of a state tournament spot, she still stood on the podium against some of the best competition in the state.
Bean perhaps had her most success in soccer, where she was a first team all-district selection in Division II as a goal keeper. She was the leader of a stingy Athens defense over her career, a unit that proved difficult to score many goals against.
Bean spent her winter in the pool for the Bulldogs, as she finished 15th in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 50 freestyle in district competition.
Alexander, Karsyn Raines
Karsyn Raines made the Alley at Alexander her own showcase over the last four seasons on the volleyball court.
Alexander has a long line of outstanding players to come through its volleyball program over the last 20 years, and Raines will rank up with the best of them.
Raines became a three-time TVC-Ohio MVP during her senior volleyball season, winning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award after last season.
Raines was an offensive machine since the first day of her freshman season as an outside hitter, making 20-plus kill nights become routine.
Had it not been for Vinton County’s rise on the volleyball court, Raines would have had even more team success. The Spartans were outright TVC-Ohio champions her sophomore year, with Alexander’s only league losses the last two years coming to the Vikings.
Raines wasn’t quite able to get over that TVC-Ohio hump last season, but still got Alexander back to a district championship game. The Spartans ultimately lost to Westfall in four sets, as Alexander finished with a still impressive 20-4 record.
Raines was the star on the volleyball court, and made her return to the basketball court as a senior. After not playing since her freshman year, Raines was the first player off Alexander’s bench, and still a key contributor to Alexander’s 18-6 season.
Nelsonville-York, Mackenzie Hurd
It wasn’t the year Mackenzie Hurd envisioned.
Hurd, a standout on the basketball court, had her junior year cut short after two games.
Hurd suffered a knee injury in the second game of the season at Eastern that prematurely ended her season.
Nelsonville-York was 2-0 at the time of the injury, but had a hard time gaining its footing after losing the talented Hurd.
Hurd had shown flashes of what was possible those first two games. N-Y won at Logan in the opener, with Hurd gaining 10 points, 17 rebounds and five assists against a Chieftain team that ultimately advanced to a Central District final in Division I.
Hurd wasn’t able to participate in an athletic event after Thanksgiving for the Buckeyes, but her volleyball season was still enough to garner this honor.
Hurd was a standout again for the volleyball Buckeyes as an outside hitter. Nelsonville-York won a second straight sectional championship behind Hurd’s all-around exploits.
Hurd’s talents were on display in a five-set upset win over eventual TVC-Ohio champion Vinton County. She had 22 kills on Sept. 17 in the Buckeyes’ biggest regular season win in years.
Hurd was all-league and all-district in volleyball, and should be poised for a big return in both volleyball and basketball during her senior season.
Federal Hocking, Paige Tolson
Paige Tolson already established herself as one of the top basketball players in the area going into her senior season.
Tolson only added to her resume during her final year on the hardcourt for Federal Hocking.
Tolson repeated as the TVC-Hocking MVP after a season full of highlights. She averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game for the Lancers, also earning first-team all-Southeast District honors in Division III.
Tolson started the season by surpassing 1,000 career points in grand fashion in the Lancers’ third game of the season.
She scored a career-high 40 points against Eastern on Dec. 3 to hit the milestone, also adding seven assists in the 72-63 victory.
It was the first of five times she scored at least 35 points on the season. In a win over Belpre on Feb. 1, she also scored 38 points, including 21 of Federal Hocking’s final 23 points.
Tolson also scored 38 points in her final home game, a 70-52 win over Piketon in the Division III sectional tournament.
Tolson scored 525 points during her senior season, finishing with 1,480 in her career as Federal Hocking went 15-8.
Tolson will continue her basketball career at Glenville State College.
Trimble, Laikyn Imler
It didn’t matter the season, Laikyn Imler was in the middle of the action for the Trimble Tomcats.
Imler completed her junior season as a three-sport standout in Glouster. She was at the center of Trimble’s rise in volleyball in the fall, and ended the year reaching heights not seen before in Trimble track and field.
The year started with Imler staring on the volleyball court as an outside hitter. One of the leaders in the state in kills, Imler was the TVC-Hocking Offensive Player of the Year as Trimble won an outright TVC-Hocking volleyball title for the first time.
Trimble didn’t stop there, also winning the program’s first district championship, as Imler was also a District 13 Division IV Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year.
Imler transitioned to the basketball court from there, earning all-league honors as the Tomcats’ point guard.
Trimble won its second straight league title in hoops, sharing the league title with Waterford and advancing to the district finals before losing to Peebles.
Imler averaged 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, running the offense for Trimble.
Imler then moved to the track and field in the spring. It was her first high school track season, as she played softball her freshman year then had her sophomore season canceled because of the pandemic.
Imler became the first Tomcat to advance to the state track and field meet in three events. She dominated area teams all year, then advanced out of the regional tournament in the 100 meter hurdles, 100 meter dash and the long jump.
The good news for Tomcat fans is that Imler has one more season to add to her highlight reel with Trimble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.