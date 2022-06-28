The recently completed 2021-22 sports season saw plenty of big moments and memorable performances as high school sports returned. Here are the top male athletes from each Athens County school.
Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter, football, basketball
It began as an experiment.
Drew Carter didn’t play quarterback in junior high, but Nelsonville-York coaches decided to give Carter a try at leading an offense during a JV game early in his high school career.
The decision ended up working out for Carter and the Buckeyes.
Carter capped off his Nelsonville-York career by turning in an outstanding senior season, leading the Buckeyes to a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title and a playoff victory.
Carter and the Buckeyes rebounded from an 0-3 start, going 8-4 and winning their second league title in three seasons.
Carter completed 75 of 142 passes for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 738 yards rushing and 14 more touchdowns.
Carter was named the OPSWA Division VI Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year, and was a first-team all-Ohio selection in Division VI.
Carter rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-9 playoff victory over Centerburg.
Carter was also a standout on the basketball for the Buckeyes. A sharp-shooter from long range, Carter averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Alexander — Kyler D’Augustino, soccer, basketball
Kyler D’Augustino has already scored more points than any male basketball player in Alexander history, and he still has one more season to play.
D’Augustino dominated another year on both the soccer pitch and the basketball court at Alexander.
D’Augustino was again a leader in soccer, as Alexander posted a solid 13-2-2 record before losing in the district tournament.
D’Augustino scored his 50th career goal in a September victory over Southeastern.
D’Augustino was again a first-team all-district selection in soccer, and a second-team all-Ohio pick in Division II.
D’Augustino then turned the page to basketball season, where more accolades followed.
D’Augustino scored his 1,000th career point in a December game against Warren. He eventually passed his assistant coach, Mike Bobo, on the program’s all-time leading scorer list.
D’Augustino also set the single-game scoring record with 43 points in a December game at Waterford.
D’Augustino averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.5 steals per game, leading Alexander to a share of the TVC-Ohio title and also winning a sectional crown.
D’Augustino was named one of the OPSWA Division III Southeast District Players of the Year, and was second team all-Ohio in Division III.
Trimble — Blake Guffey, football, basketball, baseball, track and field
The Trimble Tomcats have a long history of producing successful athletes.
Blake Guffey will be in the conversation when it comes to the best to ever wear the Tomcat uniform.
Guffey won a lot of games and awards during the last four seasons, playing four sports.
Football and basketball was where Guffey did most of his damage.
A member of Trimble’s 2018 state runner-up team as a freshman, Guffey was a four-year starter in football. He was also a key member of Trimble’s 10-0 team in 2019 that gave up just six points in the regular season.
Once that senior class moved on, Guffey moved to middle linebacker and took on more of a role the last two seasons. Guffey was named the OPSWA Division VII Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two season, and was a first-team all-Ohio selection in Division VII.
The Tomcats were 8-3 last football season, winning the TVC-Hocking Division title and a playoff game for the 10th season in a row.
Guffey didn’t slow down during basketball season, where he was also a four-year starter. He became Trimble’s all-time leading scorer for boys basketball, finishing with 1,824 points.
Trimble went 19-1 in the regular season, finishing 21-2 after losing to Western in the district finals.
Guffey averaged 23.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game during the season.
Guffey also played baseball and track for Trimble, earning all-district honors on the baseball diamond.
Federal Hocking — Evan McPherson, cross country, basketball, track and field
Evan McPherson has already etched his named in Federal Hocking’s record book, and he still has two years to improve.
McPherson was a two-sport state tournament qualifier during his sophomore year at Federal Hocking High School.
McPherson started the year off by qualifying for the state cross country meet.
He ended the school year by racing against the top athletes in the state at the state track and field meet in Columbus.
McPherson also broke school records in both sports.
He set a new school standard in cross country with a 5K time of 16:32.3, accomplishing the feat during the regular season.
McPherson was ninth in the district meet with a time of 17:51.13, then was 19th in the regional meet in Pickerington with a time of 18:10.4.
McPherson was the first male athlete from Federal Hocking to run at the state cross country meet since Ron Dunfee in 1972.
McPherson wore Dunfee’s uniform from 1972 when he finished 126th out of 187 runners with a time of 17:52.0.
McPherson carried his success over to track and field in the spring, breaking Dunfee’s school record in the 1600.
McPherson first broke the record in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division meet with a time of 4:33.7.
He shattered the mark in the regional meet, running in 4:27.57 to finish fourth and qualify for the state meet.
McPherson ended his sophomore year with a time of 4:33.62 in the Division III 1600 at the state meet.
McPherson is also a member of Federal Hocking’s basketball program, playing on the JV team last season.
Athens — Derrick Welsh, football, basketball, baseball
Derrick Welsh was a fixture on the athletic fields the last two seasons for the Athens Bulldogs.
Welsh capped off his high school career in style for Athens.
The three-sport athlete was an all-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division selection in football, basketball and baseball.
Welsh started the year as a 6-foot-5 wideout on the Bulldogs’ football team.
Welsh was Athens’ top option in basketball and baseball.
One of the top post players in the area, Welsh averaged 13.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He was an OPSWA second-team All-Southeast District selection, and a first-team District 13 pick.
Perhaps Welsh’s best season came in baseball, as he played in the outfield as well as a lefty on the mound.
Welsh was named the TVC-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year, also earning Honorable Mention all-Ohio honors in Division II.
Welsh will continue his baseball career at Hocking College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.