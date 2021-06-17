The recently completed 2020-21 sports season saw plenty of big moments and memorable performances as high school sports returned. Here are the top male athletes from each Athens County school.
Athens, Brayden Whiting
The Athens Bulldogs wore a bullseye on their back every time they stepped on the court in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division basketball game.
Whiting helped make sure the opponent never succeeded in taking down the Bulldogs.
Whiting capped off his high school career by leading Athens to another outright TVC-Ohio championship.
Whiting was a varsity regular since his sophomore season, and stepped up to the challenge of being the undisputed leader his senior campaign.
Whiting scored 466 points, averaging 21.2 points a night. He added 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game.
Whiting helped Athens run the table in league play, going 12-0 in TVC-Ohio games. The Bulldogs won at least a share of the league title all three of Whiting varsity basketball seasons.
Whiting was the TVC-Ohio MVP, also earning first-team all-Southeast District honors in Division II.
Whiting’s biggest night came at Nelsonville-York, as he scored 40 points to lead Athens to a 63-57 win on Feb. 19.
Whiting also stepped onto the football field for the first time in high school, becoming a leading receiver for the Bulldogs.
Whiting was only able to play a handful of football games for Athens with the shortened season, but he still earned all-league honors on the gridiron.
Alexander, Kyler D’Augustino
Kyler D’Augustino is halfway through what is already shaping up to be an electrifying career at Alexander High School.
D’Augustino’s sophomore year was full of highlights on the soccer pitch and on the basketball court.
In the fall, D’Augustino was a goal-scoring machine as the Spartans advanced all the way to the Division II state tournament.
In the winter, D’Augustino filled up the stat sheet on the basketball court.
The soccer tournament run was the best in school history for Alexander, and D’Augustino had his fingerprints all over it.
He recorded a hat trick in the district championship game, a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Athens. D’Augustino scored back-to-back second-half goals to help Alexander rally past its county rivals.
D’Augustino added another goal in a regional semifinal win over Unioto, as Alexander ultimately advanced to the state tournament with an overtime win over Dover.
D’Augustino was a second-team all-Ohio selection in soccer, then took that success onto the basketball court.
Alexander had a pause to the start of its season due to the pandemic, but D’Augustino came out red hot with 32 points in the season opener on Dec. 12 at River Valley.
D’Augustino didn’t really slow down all season, averaging 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He earned third-team all-Ohio honors in Division III after the season.
Nelsonville-York, Ethan Gail
Ethan Gail didn’t play high school football during his first two years of high school.
By the end of his time at Nelsonville-York, it became his top sport.
Gail had his share of big moments in football and basketball over the last year.
As a 6-foot-4 tight end, Gail provided a big target on the football field for the Buckeyes.
He came out for the sport during his junior season, and was certainly a welcome addition to the team.
Gail had 23 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. He improved those numbers to 36 receptions for 566 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, despite playing fewer games due to the pandemic-shortened season.
Gail was at his best in the postseason opener last fall, catching three touchdown passes with 165 yards receiving in a win over Symmes Valley.
Gail will continue his football career at Otterbein University.
Gail was also a standout on the basketball court for N-Y, although an ankle injury limited the amount of games he was able to play.
Gail missed 10 games, but averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals when he was on the court. He earned honorable mention all-Southeast District honors.
Federal Hocking, Hunter Smith
The Federal Hocking Lancers were in need of a spark on the basketball court four years ago.
Enter Hunter Smith.
Many people have had a hand in Federal Hocking’s turnaround on the basketball court, but Smith can claim as much credit as any for the success.
Smith came in as a freshman in the 2017-18 season and started as a freshman, the Lancers winning two games.
Smith continued to start as a sophomore, the Lancers winning seven games, including their first tournament win since 2008.
The turnaround was complete during Smith’s junior season, as Federal Hocking won 19 games. The Lancers were outright TVC-Hocking champions and sectional champs for the first time since 2007.
Smith continued that success during his final year on the basketball court. Federal Hocking was 16-5 overall and won a sectional title for the second season in a row.
Smith averaged 18.7 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals, earning third-team all-Ohio honors in Division IV.
Smith also surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career.
Smith capped off his senior season with a big year on the baseball diamond, earning all-league honors and helping Federal Hocking win 12 games.
Trimble, Blake Guffey
Blake Guffey started his 2020-21 year off by earning first-team all-Ohio honors on the football field.
How good of a year was it for Guffey? You can argue that football might not have even been his best sport.
Guffey continued what is shaping up to be one of the best prep careers Trimble High School has ever seen during his junior season.
Guffey was the TVC-Hocking Defensive MVP during football, then won the TVC-Hocking MVP during basketball season.
His third sport? He was still one of the best pitchers on Trimble’s baseball team, as he also patrolled third base on days he wasn’t on the mound.
Guffey has been a starter in football and basketball since his freshman year. As a junior, he took over middle linebacker on the Tomcats’ football team as well as playing receiver.
Guffey had to fill the shoes of two-time state player of the year in Sawyer Koons, but he did so admirably as he became the latest Tomcat to win a Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year award, and honor that propelled him to a first-team all-Ohio section in Division VII.
Trimble was undefeated in the shortened six-game regular season, going on to win two playoffs games in the Division VII bracket.
Guffey made plenty of noise on the basketball court, surpassing 1,000 career points during a win over Federal Hocking.
Guffey averaged 21.9 points per game, 11.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists as the Tomcats went 20-4.
Not only did Trimble win an outright TVC-Hocking title, but also won a second consecutive district championship in Division IV.
Guffey will be back for one final year on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond in Glouster.
