Passing leaders

Joey Moore, Athens: 24-38, 278 yards, 3 touchdowns

Kaleb Easley, Alexander: 8-9, 156 yards, 3 touchdowns

Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York: 9-23, 104 yards

Cameron Kittle, Trimble: 3-5, 55 yards

Rushing leaders

Conner Wright, Trimble: 20-188, 3 touchdowns

Cameron Kittle, Trimble: 13-102, 2 touchdowns

Jordan Cantrell, Alexander: 12-102, 2 touchdowns

Donnie McCain, Federal Hocking: 27-100, 2 touchdowns

Mason Brown, Federal Hocking: 19-82, 1 touchdown

Joey Moore, Athens: 26-60

Kaleb Easley, Alexander: 6-60, 1 touchdown

Peyton Gail, Athens: 5-57, 1 touchdown

Corbin Stalder, Athens: 5-51

Todd Fouts, Trimble: 14-46

Bryce Downs, Trimble: 5-37

Landon Hornsby, Alexander: 2-26

Receiving leaders

Michael Kelly, Alexander: 4-64

Matt Brown, Alexander: 2-61, 2 touchdowns

Nate Trainer, Athens: 6-55

Corbin Stalder, Athens: 4-53, 1 touchdown

Zach Taylor, Nelsonville-York: 2-50

Reece Wallace, Athens: 3-45, 1 touchdown

Peyton Gail, Athens: 7-42

Braeden Halbert, Athens: 1-42, 1 touchdown

Brayden Markins, Athens: 3-41

Christopher McDonald, Nelsonville-York 3-31

Noah Robinson, Federal Hocking: 1-25, 1 touchdown

Blake Guffey, Trimble: 1-21

Sawyer Koons, Trimble: 1-19

Luke Chapman, Alexander: 1-16

Chase Siefert, Alexander: 1-15, 1 touchdown

Bryce Downs, Trimble: 1-15

Brandon Phillips, Nelsonville-York: 1-14

