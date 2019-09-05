Passing leaders
Joey Moore, Athens: 24-38, 278 yards, 3 touchdowns
Kaleb Easley, Alexander: 8-9, 156 yards, 3 touchdowns
Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York: 9-23, 104 yards
Cameron Kittle, Trimble: 3-5, 55 yards
Rushing leaders
Conner Wright, Trimble: 20-188, 3 touchdowns
Cameron Kittle, Trimble: 13-102, 2 touchdowns
Jordan Cantrell, Alexander: 12-102, 2 touchdowns
Donnie McCain, Federal Hocking: 27-100, 2 touchdowns
Mason Brown, Federal Hocking: 19-82, 1 touchdown
Joey Moore, Athens: 26-60
Kaleb Easley, Alexander: 6-60, 1 touchdown
Peyton Gail, Athens: 5-57, 1 touchdown
Corbin Stalder, Athens: 5-51
Todd Fouts, Trimble: 14-46
Bryce Downs, Trimble: 5-37
Landon Hornsby, Alexander: 2-26
Receiving leaders
Michael Kelly, Alexander: 4-64
Matt Brown, Alexander: 2-61, 2 touchdowns
Nate Trainer, Athens: 6-55
Corbin Stalder, Athens: 4-53, 1 touchdown
Zach Taylor, Nelsonville-York: 2-50
Reece Wallace, Athens: 3-45, 1 touchdown
Peyton Gail, Athens: 7-42
Braeden Halbert, Athens: 1-42, 1 touchdown
Brayden Markins, Athens: 3-41
Christopher McDonald, Nelsonville-York 3-31
Noah Robinson, Federal Hocking: 1-25, 1 touchdown
Blake Guffey, Trimble: 1-21
Sawyer Koons, Trimble: 1-19
Luke Chapman, Alexander: 1-16
Chase Siefert, Alexander: 1-15, 1 touchdown
Bryce Downs, Trimble: 1-15
Brandon Phillips, Nelsonville-York: 1-14
